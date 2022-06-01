Government of Canada Marks Portuguese Heritage Month

June is Portuguese Heritage Month, recognizing the immense contribution the Portuguese community has made to Canada.
OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - During the month of June, people across the country will celebrate Portuguese Heritage Month. As members of the community take the next 30 days to highlight the many great past and ongoing contributions of Portuguese Canadians, we're given an opportunity to learn more about their rich and vibrant traditions and culture.
As the proud home to over half a million Luso-Canadians, our country has one of the largest Portuguese diasporas in the world. Originally from many different Portuguese regions, the community has strived to keep their individual traditions, language and culture alive.
From politics to art and sport to cuisine, Canadians of Portuguese heritage continue to have a positive impact on our country each and every day in towns and cities across our great country.
As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I encourage all Canadians to celebrate Portuguese heritage throughout the month of June and beyond.
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
