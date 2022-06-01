Sparrow Connected Continues to Accelerate Growth

EDMONTON, AB, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sparrow Connected, the first and only omnichannel internal communications platform that integrates with the channels companies are already using, including the Microsoft M365 Suite, announces new funding and the launch of its Advisory Board to fuel continued growth and expansion.
The Sparrow Connected platform has experienced rapid adoption since it was born from DevFacto Technologies, an award-winning digital innovation consultancy founded by Sparrow Connected's CEO, Chris Izquierdo, that has been innovating solutions for companies across around the world since 2007. Today, Sparrow Connected is being used by hundreds of companies around the globe across more than 25 industries.
In 2021, Sparrow Connected received funding from Resolute Ventures, a lead seed and "pre-seed" investor focused on backing and connecting a community of Founders who share an entrepreneurial spirit and energy, including Automattic, Bark & Co, Clutter, Dogpatch Labs, Greats, Greenhouse Software, Open Door, Orbitera (acquired by Google), Sunrise (acquired by Microsoft) and Trackr.
In 2022, Sparrow Connected was one of 11 Edmonton and area companies to receive funding from the Government of Canada through the Business Scale-up and Productivity program, as well as the Jobs and Growth Fund. Sparrow Connected received $1,420,500 to enhance technologies and launch new marketing activities promoting their multi-platform corporate communications marketplace.
Sparrow Connected recently established an Advisory Board, a group of experts and thought-leaders that act as a sounding board, helping the company gain new insights and advice, solve business problems and explore new opportunities. The Advisory Board currently has two members, Mike Klein and Priya Bates, who are leaders in the internal communications field, and will be expanded to include leaders in technology and business leaders.
Mike Klein is the founder and principal of Changing the Terms and #WeLeadComms. Priya Bates is an award-winning professional communicator and President and owner of Inner Strength Communication.
"The growth and support we've experienced in recent years is strong validation that the Sparrow Connected internal communication platform is the solution companies of all sizes and industries have been waiting for. We're committed to delivering a solution that meets the needs of internal communications professionals today and in the future," says Chris Izquierdo, CEO, Sparrow Connected.
