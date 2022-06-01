/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - LGBTQ2 Pride flag raising on Parliament Hill marks the start of Pride Season/

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, will deliver remarks during the raising of the Pride flag on Parliament Hill, alongside Members of Parliament.
Pride Season takes place from June to September, and the raising of the flag on Parliament Hill at the beginning of the Season is a reminder that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression has no place in our country.
There will be a media availability following this live event.
Date:
June 1, 2022
Time:
3:45 p.m. ET
Location:
Centennial Flame
Notes for media:
Members of the media may attend this event in person or via a teleconference line. Those who wish to participate via the teleconference line must register by 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, to receive the teleconference line number and passcode to the event.
Those who wish to attend in person are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event in person if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
