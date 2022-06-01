Enboarder Welcomes Veteran Marketing Executive Andrea Dumont as Chief Marketing Officer

With more than two decades of experience leading marketing for high-growth technology companies, Dumont will help scale marketing initiatives to accelerate Enboarder's growth
AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enboarder, the world's only People Activation platform enabling companies to transform their people programs into simple, human-centric journeys, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team by appointing Andrea Dumont as Chief Marketing Officer.
An expert in developing and executing strategic plans for business growth and brand awareness, Dumont brings more than 20 years of global marketing and communications experience to Enboarder. In her new role, she will lead all of Enboarder's marketing efforts –– including demand generation, digital marketing, product marketing, brand strategy and communications –– as the company doubles down on its expansion plans both in the United States and internationally.
"I am delighted to join the Enboarder team, especially during this time of rapid and exciting growth for the company," said Dumont. "As we expand our People Activation platform, we are laser-focused on fostering a positive, engaging employee experience where empathetic leadership converges with an inclusive workplace environment, creating an environment that promotes the power of the employee. I am excited to be part of Enboarder's hyper growth around the world to help businesses of all sizes get the most from their employee programs."
Most recently, Dumont served as Chief Marketing Officer at ParetoHealth, where she led global marketing initiatives for its world-class products and services and redefined the company's brand. Prior to that, Dumont served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Globalization Partners, where she tripled its lead flow and built and led a team of more than 50 people across three continents. She has held senior marketing leadership roles at a number of other technology companies, including Virgin Pulse, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Workhuman, and SumTotal Systems.
As a marketing executive with a proven ability to accelerate growth, Dumont instantly noted the potential Enboarder's solution has in revolutionizing the entire employee lifecycle and the way organizations can create a people-first culture through its People Activation platform.
"Andrea's outstanding track record as an established global marketing leader makes her the ideal candidate to help lead Enboarder into our next phase of growth," said Brent Pearson, founder and CEO of Enboarder. "I'm thrilled to have Andrea onboard and know she will be essential in driving further brand awareness and growth of Enboarder as a global leader in People Activation and HR technology."
Dumont's appointment as CMO comes on the heels of several months of exciting momentum for Enboarder. In February, the company raised $32 million in Series B funding led by NewSpring to fuel its international growth, double its headcount in 2022 and expand its People Activation platform. In December, Enboarder announced veteran HR executive, Laura Lee Gentry, joined the company's leadership team as Chief People Officer.
For more information on Enboarder, please visit: https://enboarder.com/.
About Enboarder
Enboarder is the world's first and only People Activation platform enabling organizations to create and deliver human-centric journeys. Designed to inspire and engage employees to take action, leading global brands like McDonalds, Hugo Boss, ING and Eventbrite use Enboarder to revolutionize their HR programs and processes. To learn more, visit www.enboarder.com.
