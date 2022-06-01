MISSION, the Global Leader in Cooling and Heat Relief Solutions, announces Hugh Rovit as its new CEO

MISSION announced today that consumer industry veteran, Hugh Rovit, was appointed as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 16, 2022.

HAWTHORNE, N.Y., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MISSION announced today that consumer industry veteran, Hugh Rovit, was appointed as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 16, 2022.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for MISSION where we see brand strength and momentum throughout the US and great opportunities for future growth in cooling, heat relief and beyond," said Leigh Randall of Topspin Consumer Partners. "I am excited that Hugh will lead our high-performance team in this next phase of growth and expansion. His deep expertise in consumer goods, health & wellness, product innovation and omni-channel commerce combined with his strong relationships in the active lifestyle category, make him ideally suited to accelerate our growth as the leader in the market. I'm confident Hugh will take MISSION to the next level and execute on our vision for continued market leadership."

"It is an honor to become CEO of this innovative and disruptive company, and to join the incredibly talented and passionate team at MISSION dedicated to serving active enthusiasts everywhere," said Rovit. "Over the last decade, I've been a loyal consumer and evangelist of the MISSION instant cooling solutions, not just for me, but my family, friends and colleagues, and I'm honored to be chosen as the next CEO to build upon MISSION's success and seize the many opportunities ahead."

Rovit was most recently the CEO of S'well®, one of the leading hydration brands, where he successfully led the company through a strategic transaction. Prior to S'well, Rovit served as CEO of Ellery Homestyles, a market leading manufacturer and distributor of Eclipse® home fashion products. Prior to Ellery, Rovit, served in senior executive roles across a number of top consumer brands in the industry. Rovit currently serves on the Board of Directors at Spectrum Brands and GSC Technologies.

About MISSION

Founded in 2009 by a group of world-class athletes including Serena Williams, Dwyane Wade and Drew Brees, MISSION® is the leader in head-to-toe cooling and heat-relief product innovations that help improve performance and safety for anyone who works, plays or lives in the heat. MISSION is distributed nationwide in over 25,000 retail stores and online, and leads the market with patented and proprietary technologies.

MISSION is the founding partner of the National Heat Safety Coalition, a nonprofit organization seeking to improve safety and performance in the heat for workers in the United States. Along with scientists, researchers and industry leaders, the Coalition works with public and private partners to set guidelines and inform on Heat-Safety standards. For more information, visit http://www.mission.com and follow us @mission on Instagram.

About Topspin Consumer Partners

Topspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of subverticals within consumer, including health & wellness, personal care & beauty, food & beverage, household goods, pet, and children's products. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise in consumer products and services and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. Further information on Topspin can be found at http://www.topspincp.com.

Media Contact

