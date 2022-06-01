Fallen Media Announces Seven New Shows Premiering on Snapchat Discover

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fallen Media, the creator-driven content studio building next-gen media brands, today announced the launch of seven new shows to run on Snapchat's Discover platform.
As a creator-driven short-form studio, Fallen Media creates made-for-social entertainment with up and coming content creators, giving them the opportunity to grow their following and diversify their revenue opportunities. It publishes content on the platforms Gen-Z loves most, including Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Fallen Media's overall lineup includes more than 12 original shows and draws as many as five million viewers per day.
Effective immediately, Snapchat Discover will also host the following Fallen Media shows:
- Down Bad Patrol
- Sing Me Something
- Vintage in the City
- What's Poppin?
- What's Your Problem
- College Cribs
- Hot Takes
"Fallen Media is pushing the envelope with short-form content and our new shows on Snapchat showcase our success in creating social content that audiences love," said Adam Sultan, President of Fallen Media. "We're super excited to bring something new and different to short form and looking forward to what the rest of the year brings."
To learn more, visit https://fallenmedia.com/
About Fallen Media
Founded in 2020, Fallen Media is a leading short-form content studio. Fallen partners with up-and-coming content creators to produce bingeable social content across Gen-Z's favorite platforms. Fallen has been instrumental in defining the culture for a new age of content with hit shows like What's Poppin with Davis, Down Bad Patrol, and others. Through its brand partnerships division, Fallen works with forward thinking brands to enhance their presence on social media and create highly engaging content for their target audience.
PR Contact
Tori Mattei
tmattei@virgo-pr.com
631.942.5069
SOURCE Fallen Media
