ARPR Honored as a PRovoke Media Agency of the Year and Ragan Communications' Digital Team of the Year Finalist

The integrated tech marketing agency received a total of seven accolades in the first half of 2022

ATLANTA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global tech integrated marketing agency, ARPR, today announced that it has received seven industry honors in the first half of 2022 for its impactful client campaigns, technical and creative solutions, accelerated growth and sought-after culture.

After a competitive process, PRovoke Media included ARPR in its 2022 Agencies of the Year rankings. Considered the premier benchmark of PR firm performance, this year's honorees were celebrated in May at the annual North American SABRE Awards ceremony, where the firm's work was also awarded Trade Show Campaign of the Year on behalf of its healthcare technology client Updox.

PRovoke Media also included ARPR on its list of Best Places to Work. This designation is ARPR's 10th, having been honored as a top agency to work for by organizations including Atlanta Business Chronicle, NOLA City Biz List, PRNews and more dating back to 2016.

In May, the firm's analytics and lead generation division was recognized as a finalist for Digital Team of the Year by Ragan Communications' 2022 Digital Marketing and Social Media Awards. In addition, the agency took home honors for Multichannel Campaign of the Year on behalf of client geothinQ. The Ragan judges lauded ARPR's use of inbound marketing strategies, lead generation services and sophisticated measurement.

In April, O'Dwyer's PR released its 2022 agency rankings, a comprehensive list that has been published for over 50 years. ARPR continued its four-year streak as the #1 tech PR agency in both Atlanta and the Southeast. Out of all independent American agencies, ARPR ranks in the top 100.

"We're on a mission to redefine marketing integration for the world's leading technology brands," said Raj Choudhury, ARPR's CEO. "Our methodology not only drives measurable client results but also fuels our agency growth - a track record that's reflected in these recent industry honors."

About ARPR

ARPR is an integrated marketing agency full of problem solvers and idea makers whose work reverberates throughout the Americas, Middle East and Europe. The firm's deep expertise in earned media, content marketing, social platforms and digital advertising enables us to launch multi-channel campaigns that boost brand awareness and generate demand for global technology leaders. Since 2012, ARPR has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year, Fastest Growing PR Agency, and noted for Best Use of Measurement and Data. To see how we PRopel What's Possible, visit http://www.arpr.com and follow @AR_ _PR on Twitter and Instagram.

