North Carolina Bankers Association Selects Wellview as Digital Health Partner

Partnership will drive better health engagement and lower costs for members.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellview, a next-generation population health provider, today announced that North Carolina Bankers Association (NCBA) has selected it to provide personalized, proactive care for its members.

Founded more than 120 years ago, NCBA is a professional trade organization that provides advocacy, leadership, and support for its members. The NCBA Health Benefit Trust serves 38 community banks in North Carolina with more than 2,400 bank employees.

Beginning June 1, 2022, NCBA will have access to Wellview's digital health platform, enabling members to engage virtually with health and wellbeing experts. Each participating member will work with a Health Advisor who will guide and support them in achieving their personal goals in the areas of mental health, nutrition, activity, chronic condition prevention and management, and more.

"NCBA has a long history of offering benefits that matter most," said NCBA President & CEO, Peter Gwaltney. "Partnering with Wellview, we're reinforcing our commitment to providing exceptional care for our members and their families."

"We're thrilled that NCBA has selected Wellview to offer personalized care to its members," remarked James Story, Wellview Co-Founder. "Through this partnership, we'll support the health and wellbeing of NCBA members by connecting them to resources that will help them thrive at work and at home."

Wellview's methodology is rooted in a wrap-around care approach that encompasses physical, emotional, mental, and financial well-being support. Combining its team of health experts with proprietary health personality tools and AI-driven technology, the company helps people take better care of themselves and, as a result, helps employers better manage healthcare costs.

About Wellview

Founded in 2013, Wellview spent its early years developing a humanized technology-enabled health experience and validated case studies earning the company a reputation for value-based care delivery. Wellview quickly rose to a leading position in population health management with record-breaking health engagement, clinical outcomes, and claims-cost reduction rates. To learn more about Wellview, please visit wellviewhealth.com.

About North Carolina Bankers Association

The North Carolina Bankers Association (NCBA) brings together all categories of banking institutions. Proudly serving North Carolina's banking industry since 1897, the NCBA provides advocacy, leadership, and support for its members. The Association has three subsidiaries, Centrant Community Capital, Community Bank Services (CBS), and Community Insurance Services (CIS). For more information visit, http://www.ncba.com or call 919.781.7979.

