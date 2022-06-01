Destinations International Announces European Pathfinders Programme

Programme to help shape the future of engagement across Europe.

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Destinations International, the world's largest resource for official destination organizations and convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs), today announced the launch of the Destinations International Pathfinders Programme to help shape the future of engagement across Europe.

As the world starts to rebuild because of the impact of the pandemic and the worldwide shutdown of meetings and events, destination organizations are finding themselves with the rare opportunity to reflect on the impact our industry has on the communities we serve. Now is the time to be bold and rebuild in a way that is impactful, strategic, collaborative and intentional.

"One of the silver linings of the global pandemic is that it has brought the importance of destination organizations to life and brought unprecedented collaboration between destinations," said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International.

"Communities recognize the impact business events have in their destinations and that importance is even more visible now. The pandemic has provided opportunities for tourism officials, civic leaders and local government to come together and build stronger communities."

The Destinations International Pathfinders will work with the Destinations International team to bring key trends in European destinations to light and understand how leaders in the industry are stepping up to address these challenges and opportunities. The Pathfinders will then work with Destinations International to develop a framework to elevate the collective voice of destination organizations in Europe, and better communicate the impact of our work in our communities.

"During my deep listening tour, it has become clear that there are opportunities to support destination organizations in Europe and there are many ways that the Destinations International ecosystem of members, partners and the Destinations International team can create value," said Jane Cunningham, director of European engagement at Destinations International. "To come up with a regenerative value proposition, we need a wide range of European destinations on this journey with us. It is an exciting time for European destinations as we build thriving, sustainable communities."

European leaders have been searching for more engagement and collaboration.

"We are looking for new tools, networks and knowledge to be able to develop our internal organisation and the city of Malmö. It is vital that we remain relevant and focus on talent attraction and job creation to make sure that the city of Malmö continues its sustainable and inclusive path to generate future investment opportunities," said Johan Menso, head of the convention bureau at Malmö Convention Bureau.

The Pathfinders will work with Destinations International to identify areas of opportunity for the association to create value for European destination organizations and to facilitate knowledge-sharing and collaboration between European and North American destination organizations.

The Pathfinders Programme is limited to a select number of destination organizations. These organizations will receive access to the benefits of membership in Destinations International. More information can be found here.

Destinations International's European engagement is supported by Destinations International's key partners working together to increase European engagement including MMGY Global, Simpleview, Expedia, SearchWide Global and IMEX Group.

Destinations International is pleased to invite European destination leaders to join the Destinations International Pathfinders Programme. For more information or to become an inaugural Pathfinders member, please email Jane Cunningham at jcunningham@destinationsinternational.org.

More information about the Destinations International Pathfinders Programme and opportunities can be found at destinationsinternational.org/pathfinders.

