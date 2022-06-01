WhereverFamily Announces Winners of Fifth Annual Awards

The web publication for modern family travelers congratulates the Wherever Awards winners
YARDLEY, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WhereverFamily, a web publication, a trusted travel source for family travel and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and trazeetravel.com, announces the winners of its Wherever Awards for the fifth year.
Whereverfamily.com offers useful travel content across a range of topics for today's modern family travelers. Updated daily, WhereverFamily covers luxury and budget travel, travel tips, worldwide destinations, cruises, age-specific travel needs and much more.
"We are excited to celebrate the winners of the fifth-annual Wherever Awards! It's hard to believe we've already been giving out the Wherever Awards for five years, and through a turbulent time in the industry," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "Our readers know these winning travel providers will offer the perfect family vacation, whatever your family make-up or desires. Families are getting back out there in record numbers, and we are joyful to celebrate family travel overall and the winners. Congratulations!"
For the first time in 2022, WhereverFamily honored the Family Innovators of the Year, recognizing family travel providers leading the way in the industry. Southwest Airlines wins Family Innovator of the Year, Airline, for its two free checked bags per person, kid-friendly amenities and much more. For Family Innovator of the Year, Hotel, it's Great Wolf Lodge, consistently delivering thoughtful amenities for kids. Club Med will expand with 17 family-friendly all-inclusives this year, earning it the Family Innovator of the Year, Resorts honor. Sixt, Family Innovator of the Year, Rental Car, ensures families can travel comfortably with larger vehicles readily available. Families return year after year to Family Innovator of the Year, Travel Provider, Disney Cruise Line, while Ireland, Family Innovator of the Year, Destination, offer a plethora of options for family travelers.
Reader votes for the best in travel across a range of categories were collected Dec. 14, 2021–March 30, 2022. The winners are announced on whereverfamily.com today, June 1, and in the WhereverFamily digital edition, available now on the Global Traveler app and the PressReader newsstand. The winners will also be honored at an awards event at The Lotos Club in New York City on June 7.
Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Wherever Awards:
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airline
United Airlines
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America
Air Canada
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly International Airline
Air Canada
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Flyer Program
United MileagePlus
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Hotel Chain
Marriott Hotels & Resorts
Best Family-Friendly Resort Chain
Marriott Hotels & Resorts
Best Family-Friendly Individual Hotel
Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World
Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Stay Program
Sonesta Travel Pass
Best Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Hotel
Club Med
Best Family-Friendly Pet Hotel
Ascend Collection AND
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
Best Family-Friendly Hotel Kids Club
Club Med, Sandpiper Bay, Florida
Best Family-Friendly Vacation Company
Disney Vacation Club
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Tour Company
Adventures by Disney
Best Family-Friendly International Tour Company
Adventures by Disney
Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line
Celebrity Cruises
Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line Kids Club
Disney Cruise Line's Oceaneer Club
Best Family-Friendly Credit Card
Chase United Explorer Card
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Credit Card Rewards Program
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly International Destination
Tahiti
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Destination
Charleston, South Carolina
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Caribbean Island
Dominican Republic
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Northeast/Mid-Atlantic United States
Ocean City, Maryland
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Southeast United States
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida East
West Palm Beach, Florida
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida West
Sanibel Island, Florida
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida Panhandle
Mexico Beach, Florida
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Gulf Coast, United States
Dauphin Island, Alabama
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Texas
Galveston, Texas
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, West United States
Huntington Beach, California
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Hawai'ian Islands
Lanai City, Lanai
Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Destination of the Year
Ireland
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Amusement Park
Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida
Best Family-Friendly Waterpark
Great Wolf Lodge
Best Family-Friendly Rental Car Company
Hertz
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airport
Chicago Midway Airport
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly International Airport
Istanbul Grand Airport
Best Family-Friendly Airport Dining
Miami International Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Airport Shopping
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Special Achievement Awards
Family Innovator of the Year, Airline
Southwest Airlines
Family Innovator of the Year, Hotel
Great Wolf Lodge
Family Innovator of the Year, Resorts
Club Med
Family Innovator of the Year, Rental Car
Sixt
Family Innovator of the Year, Travel Provider
Disney Cruise Line
Family Innovator of the Year, Destination
Ireland
