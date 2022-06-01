Santa Clara Family Health Plan Celebrates Unveiling of the Blanca Alvarado Community Resource Center Framework for Community Health Equity with a Celebration on June 3

Resident and Community Leaders Recognized for their Dedicated Efforts Towards Advancing Health for All

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Members of the media, honored residents, community leaders, and interested community-based organizations (CBOs) are invited to attend Santa Clara Family Health Plan's Blanca Alvarado Community Resource Center (CRC) Framework unveiling celebration on Friday, June 3, at the CRC, located at 408 N. Capitol Ave., San José, CA, 95133.

Date: Friday, June 3, 2022

Time: Noon-1:30 p.m. (Official program starts at 12:30 p.m. )

(Official program starts at ) Location: SCFHP Blanca Alvarado Community Resource Center, 408 N. Capitol Ave., San José, CA, 95133

The event event will recognize and honor the dedication of East San José residents and community leaders who have been contributing to the CRC Framework to advance health equity in East San José.

"Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP) is proud of our role over the past 25 years in providing hundreds of thousands of vulnerable, disadvantaged, and under-resourced residents with equal access to high-quality health care," said Christine M. Tomcala, Chief Executive Officer of SCFHP. "Our unwavering commitment to Health for All drove us to open the CRC in East San José. For communities that have been economically and socially marginalized -- many of whom reside within easy reach of the CRC -- social determinants have a major impact on health outcomes. We're excited to share the priorities for the CRC that have been identified with the support of our resident and system advisors, and what we have planned for the future."

SCFHP will host a presentation at the event recognizing the collaboration and year-long commitment of the CRC's 20 resident advisors and 22 community leaders who serve as system advisors.

To create this community-centered Framework, SCFHP developed an understanding of East San José's vibrant history of diverse cultures and deep community roots, as well as the unrelenting racial and systemic inequities that persist for its nearly 200,000 residents -- 45% of whom are SCFHP members. These inequities adversely impact residents' physical and mental well-being, which has only been further exacerbated by COVID-19. During the pandemic, SCFHP knew the importance of engaging community residents and members to identify disparities and address social needs. Our ultimate goal seeks to improve the health and well-being of East San José communities.

