Winners Announced in 2022 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Products

Winners to be Recognized at Awards Ceremony on June 13

FAIRFAX, Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4Life Gold Factor received the most votes in the 2022 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Products, an annual feature of The American Business Awards®, the U.S.A.'s top business awards program, which are now in their 20th year.

The worldwide public vote was conducted last month, with the highest number of votes deciding the winners in a variety of product categories. More than 46,000 votes were cast. To win, a category's leading vote-getter had to have received at least 100 votes.

The winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards will be recognized during the ABA's awards ceremony on June 13, along with the winners of the Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevies announced this Spring.

All new products and services nominated in the new product awards categories of this year's American Business Awards were eligible to be included in voting for the people's choice awards.

The winners of the 2022 People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are:

AI/ Machine Learning Solution: Evisort's Contract Intelligence Platform

Business Technology - Other: Pega Customer Decision Hub (CDH)

Business/Competitive Intelligence Solution: Evisort's Contract Intelligence Platform

Business-to-Business Products: Niagara's New Toilet Product Suites

Career and Workforce Readiness Solution: VUMI(Lab)

Cloud Application/Service: AutoLeap

Cloud Infrastructure: CoreStack NextGen Cloud Governance

Cloud Platform: Ericom ZTEdge

Cloud Storage & Backup Solution: Nasuni Cloud File Services

Consumer Electronics: OWC Atlas S Pro SD Media Card

Consumer Products - Household Products: Moxie Blankets Monster Protection Academy Line

Consumer Products/Services - Other: 4Life Gold Factor

Content Management Solution: Quark Publishing Platform NextGen

Content Solutions - Other: First American Data & Analytics Tax Source

Corp. Learning/Workforce Development Solution: AskNicely's Frontline Success Platform

Customer Data Platform: BlueConic Customer Data Platform

Digital Process Automation Solution: BeSmartee TIOS

Education Administrative Solution: PeopleAdmin's HigherEd Platform

Education Products/Services - Other: Savvas Learning's Experience Chemistry

Emerging Tech Solution for Education Administrators: PeopleAdmin's Faculty Information System

Emerging Technology: Avaya OneCloud

Endpoint Security Management Solution: Syxsense Secure

ERP Solution: Unit4 ERPx

Financial Management Solution: Century Business Solutions EBizCharge

FinTech Solution: FinLocker v3.0 App

HCM or Talent Management Solution: hireEZ

Healthcare Technology Solution: Capital Rx's JUDI

Insurance Solution: BenefitMall's Marketplace

Integration Platform as a Solution: ZigiWave ZigiOps

International Data Protection Solution: Snapt NovaSense

Lead Generation Solution: Digital Air Strike Response Logix 5.0

Legal Information Solution: Evisort's Contract Intelligence Platform

Legal Solution: Evisort's Contract Intelligence Platform

Network Security Solution: Ericom ZTEdge

Payments Solution: Century Business Solutions EBizCharge

Personal Info Regulatory Compliance Solution: PKWARE's PK Protect

Relationship Management Solution: Zift Solutions ZiftONE Virtual Event Campaigns

Remote Working Solution: GAVS Technologies zDesk

Supply Chain Management Solution: Avetta One Platform

Telecommunications: Windstream Enterprise OfficeSuite Live

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Nina Moore, The Stevie Awards Inc., 7035478389, nina@stevieawards.com

SOURCE The Stevie Awards Inc.