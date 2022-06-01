Pink Energy Announces Expansion into the State of Arkansas

Fast-Growing Company Now Serving Residents and Businesses in the Natural State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Residents and businesses in Arkansas will soon have an additional option when it comes to their source of electricity, as Pink Energy, one of the nation's fastest-growing energy efficiency and solar energy companies, has announced that it will expand into Arkansas. The company's move makes Arkansas the 16th state in the company's footprint, and its new sales office will be based in Little Rock.

According to 2020 data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Arkansas ranks 14th in the country in average monthly kWh consumption among residents. That makes solar energy an attractive way to offset some of that high usage at a time when costs for residential grid electricity in the state have risen more than six percent in the last year, per EIA data.

Pink Energy's new office will be located at 10201 W. Markham St., Suite 342, in Little Rock, and the company is actively hiring sales consultants and support specialists.

"At a time when inflation is affecting nearly everyone, solar is an attractive option to help curb those rising grid electricity costs," said Pink Energy President and Chief Operating Officer, Steve Murphy. "Once your system is paid off, all of the energy it produces is free to you for the life of the system."

Solar panels can be financed (in some cases, for roughly the same cost as your electric bill), and once the financing ends, so does your payment for solar, allowing customers to be more in control of their energy consumption and "own their power." Pink Energy also offers battery storage to customers seeking to have backup power in case of an outage.

Those interested in building a career with us can visit https://gopink.com/about/careers/ to learn more or send an email to careers@gopink.com.

About Pink Energy

Pink Energy is a leading energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has nearly 2,000 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 15 states, it is committed to doing good things for the planet and good things for people by helping them to live lives powered by the sun. For more information, visit http://www.gopink.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Roger Kuznia, Pink Energy, 704-622-6038, rkuznia@gopink.com

Cindy Metzler, Pink Energy, 561-271-1389, cindy@cindymetzler.com

SOURCE Pink Energy