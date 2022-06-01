InfStones Nears Unicorn Status with $66 MM Funding Round Led By SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and GGV

SOFTBANK MAKES A STRATEGIC BET ON WEB3 WITH INFSTONES

DALLAS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InfStones , a leading global blockchain infrastructure provider, announced a new funding round of $66M led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and GGV Capital, with participation from INCE Capital, 10T Fund, SNZ Holding, and A&T Capital. The funds will be used for enterprise-wide expansion and to accelerate growth. InfStones raised $33 million in a Series B financing this past February, bringing the company's total funding since inception to over $100 million. InfStones now nears "Unicorn-status" with this latest round of funding.

The new funding will enable InfStones to grow its team and develop more robust blockchain infrastructure solutions for global clients. The funding will also help InfStones expand into new markets, and engage in high-value partnerships, and acquisitions as they continue to expand.

"Our vision is to provide a rugged, easy-to-use Web3 environment to build a more transparent, intelligent world," states Dr. Zhenwu Shi, CEO of InfStones. "We intend to drive rapid adoption of Web3 decentralized applications worldwide."

InfStones has proven to be the most comprehensive Platform as a Service (PaaS) infrastructure provider in the blockchain sphere as it continues to be trusted by the world's most highly esteemed blockchain institutions, providing unparalleled infrastructure services to Web3 innovators worldwide and supporting over 10,000 nodes on a rapidly growing list of blockchains.

"InfStones provides the foundational infrastructure layer for the Web3 era, offering an enterprise-grade node management and staking platform that makes it painless for customers to participate in Web3 and DeFi," said Dennis Chang, Managing Partner at Softbank Investment Advisers. "We are excited to partner with Dr. Shi and the InfStones team to support their mission of powering Web3 innovation."

Jenny Lee, Managing partner of GGV Capital states: "GGV invests in high-potential projects and teams that show incredible promise. InfStones' technology and platform architecture will be a significant factor in propelling the adoption of Web3 worldwide."

About InfStones

InfStones is an advanced, enterprise-grade Platform as a Service (PaaS) blockchain infrastructure provider trusted by the top blockchain companies in the world. InStones' AI-based infrastructure provides people around the world with a rugged, powerful node management platform alongside an easy-to-use API. With over 10,000 nodes supported on more than 50 blockchains, InfStones gives developers all the control they need - reliability, speed, efficiency, security, and scalability - for cross-chain DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and decentralized application development. InfStones is trusted by the biggest blockchain companies in the world including Binance, Coinlist, BitGo, OKX, Chainlink, Polygon, Harmony, Kucoin, among a hundred other customers. InfStones is dedicated to developing the next evolution of a better world through limitless Web3 innovation.

