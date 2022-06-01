Syska Hennessy Group Opens Office in Tampa

Expands Geographic Footprint to 19 Cities Worldwide
TAMPA, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has opened an office in Tampa, its 19th office worldwide.
Located downtown at 400 North Ashley Drive, the Tampa office supplements Syska's facility in Jacksonville, established 20 years ago. Engineers in both locations support multiple confidential financial clients, corporate interior fit-outs, critical facilities projects, and aviation and energy sector clients in each city, as well as in South Florida and Orlando. They also collaborate on other projects while upholding longstanding relationships with premier architects and project managers across the state.
"Our work in Florida has increased significantly in the past few years," says senior principal Joseph O'Sullivan, the leader of Syska's south-eastern region. "Now that we have an on-site presence in the north and the center of the state, we can better serve our clients and easily address any needs that arise quickly and efficiently."
Some of Syska's recent projects in Florida include the Broward County Convention Center and Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando International Airport's South Terminal Complex, relocation of a confidential aviation authority's headquarters and emergency operations center, and a multi-year/phased renovation and expansion for a confidential financial client.
Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information, and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 18 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.
syska.com
Media Contact:
Michelle Galindez
mgalindez@syska.com
212.556.3390
SOURCE Syska Hennessy Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.