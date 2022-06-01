The Exceptional Women's Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces selection of Amy Radin, an executive advisor and director, as a Spring 2022 awardee

The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces that after an expansive search and intensive interview process Amy Radin, an executive advisor and director, was invited to join the Spring 2022 EWA Cohort.

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces that after an expansive search and intensive interview process Amy Radin, an executive advisor and director, was invited to join the Spring 2022 EWA Cohort.

Ms. Radin serves as an executive advisor and director to several board and venture backed organizations. She is known for helping executives anticipate and adapt to changing business conditions, building exceptional teams, and using customer insights to transform business models. She is a recent Member of the Global Board of Directors for the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, and is currently Executive In Residence at Progress Partners, and Principal and Founder, Pragmatic Innovation Partners LLC.

Amy is passionate about helping innovators succeed, whether startup founders or enterprise change makers. As a member of the invitation-only Fast Company Executive Board, she shares thought leadership as a regular contributor, and globally in keynote speeches, as a contributor to other business publications and podcasts, and as a volunteer mentor in a chief product officer accelerator.

"We are thrilled to have Amy bring her diverse experience to EWA! She is an award-winning author, speaker, and expert in technical, corporate and start-up businesses. Her well-rounded and deep understanding of business is met with passion for what she does," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. "We look forward to integrating Amy's pragmatic and influential approach into our network," added Larraine.

"I am humbled to be selected as a member of the EWA Spring 2022 cohort and honored to be in the company of my fellow members, as well as the entire sisterhood of 100 EWA honorees. I look forward to supporting members with my expertise and friendship and building lifelong relationships across this network," said Amy Radin.

Ms. Radin's, "The Change Maker's Playbook: How to Seek, Seed and Scale Innovation in Any Company," has benefitted innovators worldwide, and has been recognized by Book Excellence as a Best Business Book. Radin's other career accolades include recognition this year as a Director to Watch, earlier in her career as a US Banker Most Powerful Woman in Banking, and by the NYU Stern Graduate School of Business, who awarded her the Nichols Award for Enterprise, Integrity and Service, the school's highest honor presented to a member of the community.

The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) is an invitation only mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The year-long program enables each Awardee to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at http://www.exceptionalwomenawardees.com

