Yellowbrick, FIT, and WWD Launch Fashion Styling Foundations Online Certificate Course for a New Generation of Stylists

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yellowbrick, the leading online education provider for the creator economy and creative fields, has collaborated with the Fashion Institute of Technology's (FIT) Center for Continuing and Professional Studies and WWD, the leading source of news and analysis for the fashion, beauty, and retail industries, to launch Fashion Styling Foundations. This online program offers a comprehensive introduction to the fashion styling industry and explores its many related career paths.

Geared toward adult learners and highly motivated young students, the program will build aspiring stylists' portfolios through expert-guided exercises. Participants will develop the introductory skills needed to commence working in styling, while earning a non-credit certificate of completion from FIT.

Fashion Styling Foundations offers a practical view of the industry. The course addresses what it means to be a stylist today, while digging deep into more tactical concepts like the basics of fit and tailoring for all body types, creating mood boards to illustrate a vision and tell a story through style, and how to implement a social media strategy to launch a styling business. With approximately 40 hours of course time, the curriculum is broken into five modules: "Storytelling with Style," "The Elements of Personal Styling," "Career Paths and Professional Practices," "Photo Styling and the Test Shoot," and "Self-promotion and Marketing."

The program's video instruction offers insights and advice provided by leading experts in the field. Fashion Styling Foundations contributors include WWD Style Director Alex Badia; Sadia Seymour, fashion stylist and CEO of Behind the Rack; Fairweather Faces Founder and CEO Andrea Fairweather; and Dalia Strum, CEO and founder of Mommy's ToolBox and CozyWallet, and former vice president of Army Navy USA overseeing digital marketing strategies, and a current member of the advisory council for FIT's Entrepreneurship program.

"FIT has the knowledge and resources to prepare adult learners for both traditional and emerging careers in fashion and myriad industries," said Jacqueline Jenkins, the interim executive director of the Center for Continuing and Professional Studies at FIT. "By working again with Yellowbrick, along with the experts at WWD, we're able to introduce those looking to become stylists to the foundational knowledge of how to style while also learning about key industry trends and business-related opportunities."

"Styling is such a crucial element of our industry. After all, it's one thing for designers to create looks that work on the runway, but it's quite another to make those same looks work in a variety of other contexts," explained Amanda Smith, president of Fairchild Media. "With the reach of today's social media and the importance placed on personal style, it was important for us to help create Fashion Styling Foundations with FIT and Yellowbrick, educating the next generation of aspiring stylists."

"Our team at Yellowbrick has a proven track record of developing successful programs around fashion, beauty, and style. FIT and WWD have been two of our strongest partners in this space," said Rob Kingyens, President and CEO of Yellowbrick. "Fashion Styling Foundations represents the next chapter and we're excited to bring this fast-paced industry to life for the next generation of style-focused creators."

Visitors to yellowbrick.co/fashionstyling can sign up for the course now.

About Yellowbrick

Yellowbrick is a global leader in online education for the Creator Economy and career exploration in the Arts, Media, Sports, and Entertainment industries. The company develops exciting, accessible online programs in collaboration with top brands and world-renowned universities. Many key influencers in media and culture participate as instructors on the platform; including some of the world's top entertainment industry professionals connected through Yellowbrick's recent acquisition of Animation Mentor. Backed by Sony Innovation Fund, University Ventures, Condé Nast, and others, the company's mission is to help a new generation of talent discover, pursue, and advance career paths that are aligned with the things they love. Find out more at http://www.yellowbrick.co

About FIT

A part of the State University of New York, FIT has been a leader in career education in art, design, business, and technology throughout its history. Providing its 8,100 students with an uncommon blend of hands-on, practical experience, theory, and a firm grounding in the liberal arts, the college offers a wide range of affordable programs that foster innovation and collaboration. Its distinctive curriculum is geared to today's rapidly growing creative economy, including fields such as computer animation, toy design, production management, film and media, and cosmetics and fragrance marketing. Internationally renowned, FIT draws on its New York City location to provide a vibrant, creative community in which to learn. The college offers nearly 50 majors and grants AAS, BFA, BS, MA, MFA, and MPS degrees, preparing students for professional success and leadership in the new creative economy. Among notable alumni in fashion are Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Reem Acra, Brian Atwood, Dennis Basso, Francisco Costa, Norma Kamali, Nanette Lepore, Bibhu Mohapatra, Ralph Rucci, John Bartlett, Peter Do, Daniel Roseberry, and Michelle Smith. Other prominent graduates include Leslie Blodgett, creator of bareMinerals; international restaurant designer Tony Chi; and Nina Garcia, editor in chief, Elle.

About WWD

WWD, a Fairchild Fashion Media brand, is the media of record — and the industry's voice of authority — for senior executives in the global fashion, retail and beauty communities and the consumer media that cover the market. FFM, a division of Condé Nast, includes WWD, Style.com, FN (Footwear News), NowManifest, Beauty Inc, M and Fairchild Summits.

