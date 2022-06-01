Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. CEO Presentation at Nareit's REITweek 2022

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. SKT announced today that Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be a featured presenter at Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 8th at 11:45 AM Eastern time.
A link to the live audio webcast will be available in the News & Events section of Tanger's Investor Relations website, investors.tangeroutlets.com. An online replay will also be available at the same location beginning approximately four hours after the conclusion of the presentation until June 15, 2022.
The company's current management presentation may be accessed at investors.tangeroutlets.com.
About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. SKT is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,600 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 41 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.
Investor Contact
Doug McDonald
SVP, Finance and Capital Markets
T: (336) 856-6066
tangerir@tangeroutlets.com
SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.