Jobber Unveils Salary Guides to Help Home Service Business Entrepreneurs Hire and Retain Talent

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of home service management software, today announced the launch of comprehensive salary guides to help home service entrepreneurs hire and retain the right people to grow their home service business and scale operations. Jobber's salary guides outline salary information for the HVAC , plumbing , roofing , cleaning , electrician , handiwork , landscaping , and painting industries. Guides feature easy-to-read graphics that display average salaries organized by state, years of experience, and title.

With job openings outpacing qualified candidates in many home service industries, hiring and retaining employees have become major challenges. The fierce competition has left many home service entrepreneurs with questions about what qualifies as a fair salary for employees in today's market. Jobber's salary guides are designed to address these questions and provide home service leaders with the information they need to grow their teams.

"When home service companies expand their teams, they strengthen their communities by providing meaningful local job opportunities and the training and skill development needed to build lifelong careers," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "Our salary guides are just one of the ways Jobber is helping to equip home service businesses with the resources and tools they need to compete with large organizations and achieve success."

A few highlights from the salary guides include:

Average Annual Salary for Experienced Roles by Industry:

HVAC Service Manager: $72,899

Journeyman Plumber: $56,054

Experienced Roofer: $50,558

Experienced Cleaner: $35,299

Journeyman Electrician: $58,180

Experienced Handyman: $66,086

Experienced Landscaper: $41,553

Industrial Painter: $40,598

Average Hourly Rates by Industry:

HVAC Technician: $20.29

Plumber: $22.64

Roofer: $17.95

Cleaner: $12.58

Electrician: $23.00

Handyman: $24.30

Landscaper: $14.62

Painter: $17.00

Data for Jobber's salary guides was sourced from Payscale, the world's largest salary database made up of more than 65 million salary profiles and 15,000 job titles.

To learn more about Jobber's salary guides, visit https://getjobber.com/resources/salary-guides/ . For additional resources around hiring best practices and other management best practices, visit https://academy.getjobber.com/ .

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning business management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can provide 5-star service at scale. Jobber's 160,000+ home service professionals have served over 12 million households in more than 47 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://getjobber.com/ .

