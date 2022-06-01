OneDay Announces Integration with WelcomeHome CRM

DALLAS and ATLANTA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDay, a video-based sales enablement platform that allows senior living customers to leverage high-quality, uniquely branded videos to connect with prospective and current residents, showcase communities, and shorten the sales cycle, and WelcomeHome, a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software system designed for sales and marketing professionals in the senior living space, today announced their partnership and platform integration.
The combination of these two best-in-class solutions brings video creation, sharing, and tracking together in one place. Users can seamlessly record personalized videos directly from the OneDay platform and share them with recipients from their list of contacts in WelcomeHome. When a OneDay video is shared with a contact, an activity is created automatically in the CRM, providing details about the specific video sent. The in-depth analytics will allow users to see how well their videos are performing so they can optimize which videos generate the most impact, providing a clear ROI.
"Integrating with WelcomeHome enables our users to leverage two industry-leading platforms to capture and share high-quality, personalized videos throughout the sales process," said Clint Lee CEO and co-founder of OneDay. "We couldn't be more thrilled about this partnership and the functionality and convenience it will provide for our customers."
"WelcomeHome strives to make the lives of sales directors easier. With this OneDay integration, community users are now able to quickly connect with prospective residents through personalized videos," said John Lariccia CEO and co-founder of WelcomeHome. "We've long admired the OneDay team and are excited to bring this enhancement to our shared clients."
To learn more about the integration and how users can leverage both platforms, visit www.oneday.com/senior-living and www.welcomehomesoftware.com.
Launched in 2017, OneDay is a video-based sales enablement platform specifically designed for the senior living industry. Since its launch, the company has partnered with nearly 5,000 communities across the U.S., U.K., and Canada. By leveraging high-quality, uniquely branded videos, available through mobile or desktop devices, the platform empowers users to capture and share high-quality, uniquely branded videos to personalize the sales experience, improve the resident experience, and create a culture of recognition. For more information on OneDay, please visit https://www.oneday.com/senior-living.
Founded in 2017, WelcomeHome provides leading technology for sales and marketing professionals in the senior living space. The company's signature platform is a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software system, delivered as a service. Find us on LinkedIn and Facebook or keep up with recent happenings on our blog. For more information on WelcomeHome, please visit https://www.welcomehomesoftware.com/
SOURCE OneDay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.