Van Leeuwen Refreshes Flavors Nationwide

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Van Leeuwen Refreshes Its Exclusive Offering With The Launch Of Five New Flavors

The Exclusive Launch Includes New Collaboration With Grey Poupon, The Mustard Brand's First Foray Into Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the nationally adored brand known for making decadent and delicious dairy and vegan ice cream with high-quality, simple ingredients, has announced the launch of five new refreshed flavors to be sold exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide. The exclusive launch includes brand new flavors including Grey Poupon with Salted Pretzels, Campfire S'mores, Summer Peach Crisp, Honey Cornbread with Strawberry Jam, and Espresso Fior di Latte Chip.

Van Leeuwen's exclusive pints will refresh the previous seven flavors in rotation announced this spring including fan-favorite flavors Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Pizza, and Hot Honey. In this rotation, Van Leeuwen is excited to partner with Grey Poupon for the mustard brand's first foray into the ice cream category. The five new flavors are available today in 3,500 Walmart locations for a 10-week rotation in all 50 states.

"Walmart is a great partner and we are thrilled they have welcomed us back to launch five summer-themed flavors nationwide," said Ben Van Leeuwen, Co-Founder, and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. "The Van Leeuwen team couldn't be more excited to give Walmart shoppers the opportunity to try out what are sure to be the next internet-breaking ice cream flavors of the summer, including our latest collaboration with Grey Poupon."

"Refreshing our flavor selection at Walmart stores has allowed Van Leeuwen to create new unique flavors widely available to ice cream lovers in every corner of the country. Staying true to our artisanal processes, like using single-origin coffee arabica beans from Guatemala for our Espresso Fior di Latte Chip, and highlighting the fresh and nostalgic flavors we all know so well. These pints offer something delicious for every member of your household whether they like their desserts savory or sweet," said Van Leeuwen.

Van Leeuwen is continuing to bring the savory and delicious flavors for summer:

· Grey Poupon with Salted Pretzels: Grey Poupon elevates any meal to something worth savoring so, why not ice cream, especially French Ice Cream. An unexpected yet delightful blend of sweet ice cream, honey-dijon swirl, and salted pretzels. Mais oui.

· Campfire S'Mores: It's got toasted marshmallow ice cream. It's got chocolate fudge swirls. It's got loads of graham cookies and marshmallows. No campfire is needed so there's more time for s'more scoops.

· Summer Peach Crisp: Picture this, if you will. A hot, summer day. The sun is shining. You're sweating. Ew. Someone hands you a scoop of ice cream with peaches and a gluten-free oat crumble. Clutch move.

· Honey Cornbread with Strawberry Jam: If plain vanilla doesn't do it for you, might we suggest vanilla ice cream with pieces of honey cornbread and strawberry jam. Otherwise known as the pint you're holding right now.

· Espresso Fior di Latte Chip: Espresso ice cream swirled with Fior di Latte, loaded with chocolate chips and graham cookies. If you close your eyes, you might think you're in Italy. No? Your eyes must not be closed tight enough.

For more information about the new Van Leeuwen's exclusive Walmart flavors and to keep up on all things Van Leeuwen, follow the brand on Instagram @vanleeuwenicecream or visit http://www.vanleeuwenicecream.com.

ABOUT VAN LEEUWEN ICE CREAM

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream was started out of a yellow scoop truck on the streets of NYC in 2008 by Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen and Laura O'Neill, who were on a mission to make good ice cream from good ingredients that makes you feel good.

Since 2008, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has innovated beyond the original dairy recipe and added vegan ice cream to their scoopable lineup. In 2021, they launched their line of dairy and vegan ice cream bars.

Van Leeuwen has now opened 31 scoop shops in NYC, NJ, LA, PA, and TX, has products in grocery stores across the country, and is available to order for nationwide shipping from their website. All the while, continuing the ultimate goal of making good ice cream that makes you feel good.

BECAUSE A LIFE WITHOUT ANYTHING GOOD IS BAD.

