Guidehouse Named to Prestigious CyberTech100 List

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, today announced it was named to the Global CyberTech 100 List, which honors the world's most innovative solution providers helping financial services firms fight off cyber attacks, protect customer information and mitigate digital risks.

CyberTech100 identifies the 100 most innovative companies that every financial institution needs to know about when they consider and develop their information security and financial crime fighting strategies. The standout companies were selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a study of over 1,000 CyberTech companies that was undertaken by FinTech Global. The list recognizes the next-generation of solution providers shaping the future of the information security and CyberTech industries.

Guidehouse cybersecurity experts, who are financial services and cybersecurity veterans, former regulators and former executives at financial institutions and public sector agencies, partner closely with clients to develop bespoke solutions in line with their needs. The team works hand-in-hand with traditional banks and emerging fintech platforms to craft anti-money laundering frameworks, actively test and monitor systems for cyber intrusions, and keep track of constantly evolving regulatory requirements.

"This distinction underscores the importance of Guidehouse's leading edge in cybersecurity services and immense value we provide to the financial sector – addressing some of today's most pressing cyber challenges and helping clients outwit complexity," said Marianne Bailey, partner at Guidehouse. "We are honored to be recognized among the top CyberTech innovation leaders."

"Financial institutions are 300 times more likely to be the target of a cyber attack compared to other companies. As such security executives in financial services must stay on top of the latest innovation and threats in the market to proactively prevent data breaches and avoid reputational damage," said Richard Sachar, director at FinTech Global. "The CyberTech100 list helps them do just that by identifying the top new technologies which can be part of an integrated cybersecurity risk management strategy."

Full list of the CyberTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download at www.CyberTech100.com. For more information about Guidehouse cybersecurity services, please visit: https://guidehouse.com/capabilities/solutions/cybersecurity.

