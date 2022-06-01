Growers Can Now Switch to LEDs for Zero Cost

California Lightworks Says Cultivators Have Limited Time to Upgrade Lighting Systems to LEDs with Market Access Program
CANOGA PARK, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To ease the strain on California's energy grid, the state authorized the Market Access Program as a strategy to reduce peak demand and mitigate rolling blackouts. The program authorized $150 million to incentivize projects that contribute to energy savings during the summers of 2022 and 2023. There are no cost caps and no product restrictions, but the program funds are first come, first serve.
"Growers in California have no time to waste, once the incentives dry up, that's it," said George Mekhtarian, CEO of California Lightworks. "We want to make sure that businesses understand that these funds can be used to upgrade outdated lighting systems, like HPS, to advanced LED lighting systems like our MegaDrive® for zero cost."
California has issued a large number of cannabis cultivation licenses, increasing competitive pressure and driving down cannabis prices. Additionally, the cannabis industry's carbon problem has raised alarms following a Colorado State University study that showed the industry pollutes more than coal.
"By upgrading to LEDs, growers in California are not only helping prevent rolling blackouts, they are also improving their bottom line by reducing utility costs, increasing yields and margins. All this while reducing their carbon footprint and minimizing climate impact, it's a triple win," added Mekhtarian.
Compared to the grow operations outfitted with traditional high-pressure sodium (HPS) lights California Lightworks' MegaDrive increases the yield (both in terms of pounds per square foot and pounds per watt) and quality of the crop. Compared to other LED fixtures, the MegaDrive LED technology reduces fixture costs by up to 30% and installation costs by up to 80%. In addition, these benefits come at a 50% lower operating cost compared to traditional HPS lighting systems.
The MegaDrive spectrum and dimming controls can be integrated with third-party greenhouse environmental control systems or done independently using unique touch screen and wireless solutions. Every aspect of the yield can thus be dialed in. In addition, the system's slim linear light design and central power supply reduce shadowing.
"The MegaDrive installations are great because you have no power electronics in the fixtures. The power units that drivers and controls the lights is installed away from the grow area, even up to 300 feet from the light fixtures," added Mekhtarian. "The system is also simplifies the tuning of light spectrum and intensity, saving energy and increasing yields. The lighting can simulate sunrise and sunset, and allows for daylight balancing automatically via a photosensor. With no power electronics in the fixtures, the lights become very robust and ideal for high humidity environments."
Media Contact:
Jonathan Lockwood
971-645-2099
337606@email4pr.com
SOURCE California Lightworks
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.