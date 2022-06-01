NORTHEAST BC CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE COLLABORATION WILL INFORM LOW-CARBON ECONOMY

Collaboration between B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE), Geoscience BC, and the Province will inform low-carbon economy in northeastern British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - An innovative geology project is underway to assess carbon capture and storage (CCS) potential in Northeast British Columbia (B.C.), which will help guide the province's rapidly growing low-carbon energy and CCS sectors. The work is coming from a partnership between the B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE), Geoscience BC, and the BC Hydrogen Office.

"Carbon capture and storage is one of the key pathways to reducing greenhouse gas emissions as we transition from fossil-based fuels to cleaner sources of energy," said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. "Mapping potential CCS sites will accelerate investments in CCS projects and supports the development of a low-carbon hydrogen industry in British Columbia."

"This project in Northeast B.C. is a first step in a broader strategy CICE intends to embark on to establish a carbon management economy in B.C.," said Yemi Adefulu, Deputy Executive Director of CICE. "We believe a carbon management industry can play a critical role in meeting both the province's climate action and economic development objectives."

"The transition to a lower carbon economy is accelerating and changing demand for public geoscience," said Geoscience BC President and CEO, Gavin C. Dirom. "The Northeast B.C. Geological Carbon Capture and Storage Atlas project is a great example of the type of collaboration required to deliver the data needed to make informed, science-based decisions."

The project will identify and assess potentially suitable carbon storage locations in the region. Components of the study include:

Identification and estimation of carbon dioxide storage potential and the most favourable sites.

Provision of key information to enable improved decision-making for policy and regulatory makers, as well as industry.

Execution of a CCS Outreach and Engagement Program to increase awareness of CCS opportunities in NE BC.

The public information generated by the study will be valuable to stakeholders including low-carbon hydrogen producers, industry, governments, academia, communities and Indigenous groups who are working to meet CleanBC emissions reduction targets.

A Project Advisory Committee will be confirmed to advise on the project, and an engagement plan for the project will be developed by June 30, 2022. The project is expected to be completed by May 31, 2023.

Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy

Founded by the Government of British Columbia, Shell, and supported by the Canadian Federal Government, the B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) is an independent non-profit that takes decisive and urgent action to enable clean energy breakthroughs in BC that will help the province reach net zero and beyond. CICE's most important stakeholder is the planet; their purpose is first and foremost to protect and preserve the Earth for generations to come. Together with their members, CICE enables clean innovation like the future of the planet depends on it. Because it does. To learn more visit us at www.cice.ca or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Geoscience BC

Geoscience BC generates independent, public geoscience research and data about British Columbia's minerals, energy and water resources. This advances knowledge, informs responsible development, encourages investment and stimulates innovation.

Our collaboration with the resource sectors, academia, communities, Indigenous groups and government develops and shares unbiased and credible earth science research and data.

Geoscience BC is a not-for-profit society incorporated under the BC Societies Act. Visit www.geosciencebc.com or follow us @GeoscienceBC to find out more.

