CURE Auto Insurance Selects Cloverleaf Analytics to Maximize Business Growth

The non-for-profit auto insurer to go live with Cloverleaf's insurance intelligence solution within weeks

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Citizens United Reciprocal Exchange (CURE), personal passenger auto insurer in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, and Cloverleaf Analytics, the leading provider of insurance intelligence solutions, today announced that the insurer has selected Cloverleaf to maximize business growth through real-time reporting of enterprise data.

CURE plans to implement Cloverleaf for their personal auto line of business in the state of Michigan, followed by those in New Jersey and Pennsylvania – a decision due to the company's integration with Guidewire through the Cloverleaf ETL Integration Connector as announced in June 2021 by both companies. The Cloverleaf Connector produces greater insights regarding quote, policy, and claim enterprise data within weeks.

"Cloverleaf's powerful capabilities will enable us to build off of our already strong technology platform, and take our growth potential to new heights," Douglas Benalan, chief information officer, CURE. "Having greater intelligence regarding our insurance data, business operations, and customer relationships, we will have the valuable information needed to make the smartest decisions and capitalize on new product opportunities, pricing and other competitive considerations. This will position our business for sustainable long-term growth."

Cloverleaf's insurance intelligence solution strategically leverages a combination of insurance-centric tools and emerging technologies including machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP), with a proper lens on how to create the right custom technology environment to address new risks facing the insured.

"CURE is a notable example on a national scale of an insurer that walks the talk when it comes to proactively finding the best insurance-centric technologies to improve their customer relationships," said Robert Clark, president of Cloverleaf Analytics. "Our platform offers the most comprehensive capabilities in the industry, and we are confident CURE will reap benefits within weeks due to the efficiency of our integration with Guidewire."

# # #

About CURE Auto Insurance

Headquartered in Princeton, N.J., CURE auto insurance is a not-for-profit insurer founded in 1990 by former New Jersey Insurance Commissioner James J. Sheeran and award-winning insurance expert Dr. Lena Chang. Originally heralded as the "cure" for the auto insurance crisis in New Jersey, the CURE business model is different in many ways. The insurer prioritizes how a person drives versus socio-economic status. This unique approach is shaped by the philosophies of its founders and current leadership. CURE auto insurance is licensed to do business in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

About Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf)

Cloverleaf Analytics is the leader in insurance intelligence solutions, having evolved from Business Intelligence (BI) into providing advanced tools using ML and other emerging technologies to empower carriers to achieve unparalleled growth. Cloverleaf enables carriers in diverse lines of business to create modern products that help insurers remain competitive against new market entrants while redefining what consumers and businesses understand as the meaning of insurance value. For more information, please visit http://www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

Media Contact

Thomas Chesbrough, Cloverleaf Analytics, 1 303.829.8715, tchesbrough@cloverleafanalytics.com

SOURCE Cloverleaf Analytics