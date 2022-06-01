Scooter P Entertainment's "Every Hue Filmmaker's Contest" Sponsored by Final Draft

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernest Dancy, President of Acquisitions and Founder Francis Perdue, expand the reach for diverse filmmakers with the Every Hue Filmmaker's Contest.

Ernest Dancy leads the search for filmmakers with Scooter P Entertainment's first contest for Black and Latin X Filmmakers. Ernest will lead the acquisitions team to create more programs that promote inclusive opportunities for content creators.

The "Every Hue" Filmmaker Contest will accept submissions of projects in order to highlight great talent and give the opportunity of distribution of their projects to outlets.

Submission Dates are June 1- July 31, 2022. Types of projects accepted are TV Series and Feature Films.

Final Draft is a major sponsor of the Every Hue Filmmaker's Contest. Final Draft 12 will be presented as a part of the prize package for 12 winners. Each category win will receive Final Draft 12 and a certificate to commemorate the win.

"We are so excited about Final Draft 12, the newest version of the world's number–one selling screenwriting software. Final Draft 12 is packed with new features as well as enhancements to the tools you know and love! From Focus Mode, PDF Import and Track Changes to Outline EditorTM + Elements, Flow Lines, and other advanced story building and editing tools!"

-Final Draft Staff

Awards & Prizes include but not limited to:

Distribution through Scooter P Entertainment

Press Release Inclusion

Red Carpeted Film Premiere w/ reception & Q&A in Los Angeles (Location, Date & Time TBD)

(Location, Date & Time TBD) Final Draft 12 license for 1 year & Category Certificate

Every Hue Filmmaker's Contest 2022 Film Awards Categories:

Social Impact

Documentary

Comedy

Drama

Horror/Thriller

Romantic Comedy

Registration: https://www.scooterpentertainment.com/every-hue-contest

Visit https://www.scooterpentertainment.com/ for more information on the contest.

About Scooter P Entertainment

Scooter P Entertainment is a Black Woman Owned and BIPOC distribution and content development company. Founded in Birmingham, Alabama the company is led by Francis Perdue. Created to provide a wider and more humane view of people of color in television and film, we keep the filmmaker in the ownership position as they seek distribution for their content.

About Final Draft, A Cast & Crew Company

Final Draft, a Cast & Crew Company, has published Final Draft® software – the number-one selling screenwriting application in the world – for over 30 years. Final Draft automatically paginates and formats your script to industry standards, allowing writers to focus on what they do best – writing scripts. Used by such industry giants as J.J. Abrams, Bong Joon Ho, Sofia Coppola, Guillermo Del Toro, Issa Rae and Aaron Sorkin, Final Draft software is the professional's choice and the entertainment industry standard. In addition to its flagship software product, Final Draft offers the annual Big Break® Contest – a screenwriting competition that launches careers, and awards over $100,000 in cash and prizes. Final Draft also offers Final Draft Mobile for iPhone and iPad, making creativity truly portable. To learn more about Final Draft and its products and services, visit: www.finaldraft.com

