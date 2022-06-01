Scooter P Entertainment's "Every Hue Filmmaker's Contest" Sponsored by Final Draft

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernest Dancy, President of Acquisitions and Founder Francis Perdue, expand the reach for diverse filmmakers with the Every Hue Filmmaker's Contest.
Ernest Dancy leads the search for filmmakers with Scooter P Entertainment's first contest for Black and Latin X Filmmakers. Ernest will lead the acquisitions team to create more programs that promote inclusive opportunities for content creators.
The "Every Hue" Filmmaker Contest will accept submissions of projects in order to highlight great talent and give the opportunity of distribution of their projects to outlets.
Submission Dates are June 1- July 31, 2022. Types of projects accepted are TV Series and Feature Films.
Final Draft is a major sponsor of the Every Hue Filmmaker's Contest. Final Draft 12 will be presented as a part of the prize package for 12 winners. Each category win will receive Final Draft 12 and a certificate to commemorate the win.
"We are so excited about Final Draft 12, the newest version of the world's number–one selling screenwriting software. Final Draft 12 is packed with new features as well as enhancements to the tools you know and love! From Focus Mode, PDF Import and Track Changes to Outline EditorTM + Elements, Flow Lines, and other advanced story building and editing tools!"
-Final Draft Staff
Awards & Prizes include but not limited to:
- Distribution through Scooter P Entertainment
- Press Release Inclusion
- Red Carpeted Film Premiere w/ reception & Q&A in Los Angeles (Location, Date & Time TBD)
- Final Draft 12 license for 1 year & Category Certificate
Every Hue Filmmaker's Contest 2022 Film Awards Categories:
Social Impact
Documentary
Comedy
Drama
Horror/Thriller
Romantic Comedy
Registration: https://www.scooterpentertainment.com/every-hue-contest
Visit https://www.scooterpentertainment.com/ for more information on the contest.
About Scooter P Entertainment
Scooter P Entertainment is a Black Woman Owned and BIPOC distribution and content development company. Founded in Birmingham, Alabama the company is led by Francis Perdue. Created to provide a wider and more humane view of people of color in television and film, we keep the filmmaker in the ownership position as they seek distribution for their content.
About Final Draft, A Cast & Crew Company
Final Draft, a Cast & Crew Company, has published Final Draft® software – the number-one selling screenwriting application in the world – for over 30 years. Final Draft automatically paginates and formats your script to industry standards, allowing writers to focus on what they do best – writing scripts. Used by such industry giants as J.J. Abrams, Bong Joon Ho, Sofia Coppola, Guillermo Del Toro, Issa Rae and Aaron Sorkin, Final Draft software is the professional's choice and the entertainment industry standard. In addition to its flagship software product, Final Draft offers the annual Big Break® Contest – a screenwriting competition that launches careers, and awards over $100,000 in cash and prizes. Final Draft also offers Final Draft Mobile for iPhone and iPad, making creativity truly portable. To learn more about Final Draft and its products and services, visit: www.finaldraft.com
Media contact:
Staff Scooter P Entertainment
337610@email4pr.com
205-635-9824
SOURCE Scooter P Entertainment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.