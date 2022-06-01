Parks Realty to Provide Their Agents with Unrivaled Social Media Content and Listing Automation from Back At You

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Realty, the powerhouse real estate brokerage in the greater Nashville, Tennessee area, joins forces with Back At You to provide agents with social media marketing , content posts, and total listing automation .

As a winner of numerous local awards including "Top Workplace in Middle Tennessee", Parks Realty is home to over 850 agents in Brentwood, East Nashville, Franklin, Green Hills, The Gulch, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet, Nashville, and surrounding areas.

Back At You's SocialBAY will aid Parks Realty with social media marketing that has been vetted for capability and expertise by industry leaders. Agents with Parks Realty now have the ability to use Back At You's world-class technology to effortlessly market their listings, and have local content automatically scheduled and posted to their Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn profiles.

"Parks Realty ensured our agents' requests were answered by providing intuitive, seamless marketing technology," states Jenni Barnett, CFO of Parks Realty. "With the ability to promote listings and content across multiple social media platforms, Back At You equips our agents with the most powerful digital marketing and training to successfully grow their business. The customer service has been excellent, and the onboarding and launch process could not have been easier."

"It's always fantastic to work with a company the caliber of Parks Realty, from the onset of our conversations there was a clear need for social media marketing and automation within their technology stack," says Adam Long, Vice President of Sales for Back At You. "Seeing the adoption and stellar results stemming from the usage is exactly what we strive for."

With the partnership, Back At You will provide Parks Realty with their SocialBAY technology, including content creation, listing automation , and lead capture in one intuitive platform.

About Parks Realty

Parks Realty has been in business for over 45 years and is honored to consistently be recognized for excellence. Parks is committed to the highest ethical standards, and advocates for our clients with extraordinary service, uncompromising ethics, and exceptional knowledge.

For more information on Parks Realty, visit www.parksathome.com.

About Back At You

Back At You is the premier back-office, marketing, website , and CRM technology solution for real estate brokerages. The Company's three products, SocialBAY, ClientBAY, and FinancialBAY, provide brokerages and their agents with seamless social media, website, back-office, and all-in-one technology solutions.

For more information on Back At You, visit www.backatyou.com or email partners@backatyou.com .

