TAC Security's revenue has increased 1.5x, added customers from 14 countries in FY 21-22, says Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO at their Annual Town Hall 2022

Silicon Valley-based Cyber-Security company; TAC Security recently hosted its Annual Town Hall announced results for FY21-22 and shared future plans.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --TAC Security, A Silicon Valley-based Cyber-Security company recently hosted its Annual Town Hall. The Town Hall saw the company's achievements for the year FY 21-22, their unending list of accolades honored to the CEO, Trishneet Arora and the company along with the strategies for the way forward in the future.

The company has won more than 100 Awards globally in FY 21-22, like Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Fortune India 40 Under 40, and Great Manager Company by GMI association with Forbes for the second time to name a few.

"TAC Security has partnered with 21 global partners from 9 countries, including: Google, IBM, Deloitte, Tech Mahindra, Data Guard, Protiviti and more. We have also added 51 new clients in FY 21-22 from 14 Countries, including US, Canada, UK, Israel, Australia, and more." said Founder and CEO, Trishneet Arora. "TAC Security's revenue has increased 1.5x in FY 21-22 from the previous year of FY20-21 and the expenses have been 35% Higher from previous year as well. While the EBITDA has increased to 36%, it was at 23% last."

The event was also graced with dignitaries from across the globe like National Cyber Security Coordinator, Lt. Gen Rajesh Pant, Youth Icon, Actor and Investor Rannvijay Singha, renowned author, Cyrus Gonda and Director of Protean Infosec Services Limited, Milind Mungale.

"TAC Security and Trishneet Arora is making India proud globally. TAC Security has a vision and drives to create intelligent cybersecurity products that are state of art and allow organizations to have unique abilities that ensure the best possible cybersecurity process and levels. I commend them for receiving global recognition for their efforts of bringing cybersecurity's Future, today." said, Lt. Gen Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Govt of India

"Having the right leadership to gauge the right person for the right job is very important, and having the leaders around you to understand their point of view during situations is equally important. In my observation over the years, TAC Security has mastered this under the tutelage of Trishneet Arora and has vast scales to cross. The company is set to grow and flourish across the globe." said, Rannvijay Singha, Youth Icon, Investor and actor.

"Protean's partnership with TAC Security is essential as we aim to make the best of cybersecurity easily available for organizations of all sizes and industries. We have had first-hand experience with their product ESOF and can assure the most smooth experience of cybersecurity protection. We have also experienced the product and service first hand, making us extremely sure of what we support." said, Milind Mungale, Director of Protean Infosec Services Limited.

The Investors, the Board of Directors and the rest of the management team had shared insightful stories of their and the company's journey since they have been around.

"TAC Security is the only company I have invested in within 15 minutes of the pitch, Trishneet has honoured that and endured I do not regret the decision even for a minute. TAC Security grew beyond my expectations. I have new and bigger milestones set for the company, the future holds bright for this next unicorn." said, Vijay Kedia, Investor, TAC Security.

"I met Trishneet when TAC Security had only begun, a young entrepreneur with big dreams at a conference in Hyderabad. The difference between others and him was, he was willing to understand and work on the gap in the industry. Today, almost a decade later, I am honoured to be a part of company's Board of Directors to help this young visionary, shape TAC Security's Future across the globe." said, Bharat Panchal, Director, TAC Security.

"TAC Security has restructured massively this year, our parent company is now TAC Security, Inc. Delaware, as it grows at a rapid pace across the globe. Corporate governance has become a priority for us and entering new markets a whole effort of strategies. It is rare to see companies continue being profitable despite the pandemic. Our new policies and strategies across the globe will ensure we continue being a favourable place to work with and have the liberty to grow vertically, as well as horizontally." said Nimish Choudhary, Chief Financial Officer, TAC Security.

"My years of experience with TAC Security has allowed me to confirm that it is a world-renowned brand that along with various government across the globe, is working closely to Build Cybersecurity's Future." said Lt. General Iqbal Singh Singha, Director of Global and Government Affairs.

"Over the years, I have seen various products through my career in the industry. ESOF is a next generation cybersecurity product and will be the game-changer in the industry and am excited to be a part of the growth story. It is essential to concentrate on the procedure rather than the outcome. Being in the cybersecurity field is not an easy thing and a company has to face so many challenges, to make them easier, organizations will have ESOF by TAC Security." said David Elkins, Enterprise Business, TAC Security.

Further, CEO shared the Congratulatory message for TAC Security that was displayed on the NASDAQ billboard at New York's iconic Times Square. For this, he has been thankful to all the clients, partners and employees.

For the FY22-23 vision, the CEO announced the Strengthening of the Board of Directors, Board of Advisors, and global leadership team as a priority for the next few Quarters to drive the best corporate governance with growth across the globe.

TAC Security has also filed four patents for their product ESOF, including Cyber Scoring, and Risk-based Vulnerability Management to name a few.

TAC Security aims to expand in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia market in FY 22-23 and focus to acquire 200 new customers, including, Fortune 500.

