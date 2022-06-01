Zipcode Party Showcases Historic Flossmoor Home

After years of painstaking restoration, site of village charter signing offered for sale by Realtor Vicki Stevenson of HF Homes/eXp Realty.
FLOSSMOOR, Ill., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A gorgeous American Four Square, built by the Illinois Central Railroad, to be open solely for this once-in-a-lifetime Zipcode Party June 4. Built in 1903 as one of the Village of Flossmoor's first 10 homes, 926 Sterling hosted the signing of the original village charter. Since then the home, with only four owners, fell into much disrepair. The current owners, after recognizing what hidden gem they had on their hands, have spent 21 years lovingly restoring this beauty, painstakingly refurbishing when possible and otherwise recreating every detail. This labor of love meant restoring woodwork and updating outmoded heating and cooling systems before adding a large kitchen and family room. The second floor was reworked to incorporate a master suite and laundry room. The third floor, likely the original household staff quarters, was transformed by a previous owner into a huge bedroom with capacious built-ins and was later used as a recreation room. A separate bedroom has just been restored in 2022. The entire exterior, including the original redwood siding, ornamentation and window casements, have been restored and painted in period colors. Even the gardening records for the past 80 years are tracked. While the discerning buyer will most likely not require it, the basement includes the original laundry room, complete with a wood stove to heat water for the wash. This trove of treasures sits roughly 800 feet from the Metra Electric station; travel times for trains to either the University of Chicago or downtown Chicago run approximately 22 to 50 minutes depending on the destination. The home is being offered for sale at $649,000. The home will be open for tours from 2 - 4 p.m. on June 4. https://myre.io/03x8CesZb6Jm
"This home is the perfect combination of historical detail and modern updates," says Flossmoor Realtor Vicki Stevenson of eXp Realty/HF Homes. "The owners are excited to show it off during the Zipcode Party."
A Flossmoor 60422 zipcode means June 4, 2022 is a once-in-a-century, Saturday-opportunity festival. Bike the Gem, a cycling version of the town's annual half-marathon in the morning (or come sit with the sedentary rest of us cheering them on) and after opening remarks, enjoy festivities, bands, sculpture tours and more throughout the day. Find out more at https://www.the60422.com/
Contact:
Vicki Stevenson
Realtor
eXp Realty/HF Homes
708-251-1500
337574@email4pr.com
SOURCE Vicki Stevenson, Realtor HF Homes/eXp Realty
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
