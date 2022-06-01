International Real Estate Firm Offers Two Private Islands for Sale

Private Islands, Personal Retreats, Family Compounds Become Real Possibilities with the Right Real Estate Guidance
SAN IGNACIO, Belize, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For anyone who has ever thought about owning their own island, now they can. One of the most successful real estate firms in Belize, Belize Keller Williams, has just announced that it has listed two islands for sale: one in Belize and one in Panama. For those not looking to purchase an island, Belize Keller Williams has a number of personal retreats or business/family compounds among its many listings. Better still, for those who dream of living the international lifestyle in a sunny and exclusive destination it is within reach, even if one is not among the rich and famous. There are creative ways to make it happen, as with one recent buyer who crowd-funded his purchase in Belize. No matter what they're looking for, Belizer Keller Williams has the properties to meet their clients' budget and make their dreams come true in ways previously unimaginable.
"Now you can be one of those working from home via the internet from anywhere in the world, and enjoying your dreams," says Macarena Rose, Broker of Belize Inland and Island Properties and longtime resident of the country of Belize. When Macarena moved to Belize, almost two decades ago, working remote was not really feasible. These days, it is so common that people are throwing their hat over the wall and moving to live where they choose to, instead of having to.
NEW LISTING: Belize Island: Frenchman's Caye
- Located off the coast of Punta Gorda, in the southern part of Belize, this island offers exceptional fishing, diving and snorkeling. With flats, reefs, lagoons, estuaries and five river mouths just a short boat ride away, visitors to this beautiful, all-natural piece of the world can fish for permit everything from tarpon to snapper, kayak and marvel the scenic views of the famous Seven Hills, with the mainland coastline as a distant backdrop.
- The island includes a natural variety of harvest fruit and citrus trees, as well as wild sugar cane.
- Official Language in Belize: English
- Acreage: 37 acres
- Asking Price: $2.6 million USD
- More Information: http://ow.ly/ZQrp30sk8nh
NEW LISTING: Panama Island: Isla Macarena
- Located off the coast of Panama, this island is ideally located for tourism or as a private destination. The island is titled in the archipelago de las Perlas in Panama, and is being sold below value, with an appraisal already done.
- Official Language in Panama: Spanish
- Acreage: 400+ acres (163 hectares)
- Asking Price: $9.2 million USD
- More Information: http://ow.ly/qK0q30sk8na
Belize Real Estate Services has many additional properties for sale at price points that fit every budget.
To see them all, visit the realtor's website at https://www.belizerealestateservices.com; for a quick sampling of the area's best deals, see below:
- BEST VALUE IN CAYO: 90-Acre Resort for Sale: This secluded private 90-acre jungle resort near Xunantunich, one of the country's most popular tourist attractions, features 12 riverside cabanas, a stunning hacienda-style main house, a separate manager's apartment, a bar/restaurant, with a large deck overlooking the river; a wedding chapel, newly renovated pool and bird-watching tower. Perfect for those wanting a ready to re-open Belize resort, this property was once #1 on Trip Advisor. It would also make a wonderful family retreat or personal compound. Asking price: $2.4 million USD. See details here: http://ow.ly/ZJsB30sk8tL or http://ow.ly/BQBm30sk8vU.
- GORGEOUS BEACHFRONT VILLA: This beautiful home has a fabulous view of the Belize Barrier Reef! It is also a perfectly private place to call home. Asking price: $799,000 USD. See details here:
https://bit.ly/38DIe3a
Belize Real Estate Services has been providing trusted services to both buyers and sellers of property throughout Belize for over 18 years. Its principal, Macarena Rose, has been featured in numerous television and radio programs, including the well-known HGTV "International House Hunters"
shown extensively throughout North America. As one of the top-producing real estate firms in Belize, the company is a member of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and holds a specialization in international real estate sales. With some of the top property listings in the country, Belize Real Estate Services stands ready to assist in-country and international buyers find the perfect home, business or personal retreat in the paradise that is Belize. To learn more or to begin exploring available properties, visit https://www.belizerealestateservices.com.
Media Contact:
Yvette Dalton
332242@email4pr.com
1.727.565.1507
SOURCE Belize Real Estate Services
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.