ENHANCE YOUR BACKYARD SPACE FOR THE SUMMER SEASON WITH ECO-FRIENDLY UPGRADES

"MARRIED TO REAL ESTATE'S" EGYPT SHERROD & MIKE JACKSON SHARE HOW TO INVEST IN YOUR HOME WITH SUSTAINABLE DESIGNS THAT ARE LONG LASTING… AND WILL SAVE YOU MONEY IN THE LONG RUN!
CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last two years, Americans have adopted a more home-centered approach to living. With a decrease in home inventory, people are making enhancements to their current spaces, particularly outdoors. One of the most common ways to refresh your outdoor space is with a deck, which not only addresses the demand for indoor-outdoor living but increases the total livable square footage and home value. The decking focus for homeowners used to be maintenance but has since shifted to lead with a priority on aesthetics followed by low-maintenance, durability and sustainability.
In this interview, Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson teach viewers how to revamp their outdoor space, just in time for the official kickoff to the summer season. They also talked more about the importance of investing in sustainable home upgrades – especially composite decking - and how that could result in a lower utility bill.
BENEFITS OF COMPOSITE DECKING:
- It will last upwards of 50 years and can be recycled at the end of its useful lives.
- While it typically costs more to install composite decking vs. wood initially, it costs 15-25% more to maintain a wood deck over a 10-year period.
- Practical for young kids – safe to play on with no splinters and can hose off any mess as it does not stain or peel.
- Made from recycled materials, TimberTech has saved 500 million pounds of waste in 2021 and homeowners who chose TimberTech have saved over 3 million trees.
MORE ABOUT EGYPT SHERROD & MIKE JACKSON
Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are stars of "Married to Real Estate" and recent winners of "Rock the Block" Season 3. Egypt Sherrod is a well-known television personality and a licensed realtor and founder of The Egypt Sherrod Real Estate Group. Her husband Mike Jackson is a professional builder and has his own construction company, Jackson Draper Renovations. The power couple works together to help their clients find and renovate their dream homes.
