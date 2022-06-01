Gov. Pritzker Signs House Bill 246 That Improves Care for Illinois Seniors May 31 at Victory Centre of Roseland Supportive Living Community

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior citizens at Victory Centre of Roseland, a supportive living community operated by Pathway to Living, a Chicago-based developer, owner and operator of seniors housing communities, hosted Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday, May 31, at 1 p.m. for the signing of House Bill 246.

This new legislation provides more than $500 million to benefit the state's most vulnerable seniors with additional funds for Illinois nursing home and Supportive Living, a Medicaid-funded nursing home alternative, care.

Thanks to the Illinois Supportive Living program, administered through the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, Supportive Living residents throughout Illinois, including those at Victory Centre of Roseland, can live affordably and independently in a community where personal choice, dignity, privacy, and individuality are emphasized.

South Side Retired Teacher Affirms Supportive Living Benefits

Betty Jacobs, age 88, a retired Morgan Park High School art teacher, who lives at Victory Centre of Roseland, gave remarks at the bill signing. Jacobs stated that she is fortunate and grateful for the affordable care, comfortable housing, and engaging lifestyle state-funded supportive living offers.

After marrying her high school sweetheart from Wendell Phillips Academy and having three sons, Jacobs went back to school to pursue a college degree from Chicago State University. While teaching she earned the knick-name "tissue-giver" for always taking time to listen with compassion to students, parents, and co-workers.

In retirement, Jacobs performed with the Trinity United Church of Christ choir throughout the U.S. and in Switzerland. However, after losing her beloved husband, Jacobs was hospitalized with a debilitating illness and was unable to walk. Discharged from skilled nursing and rehabilitation to Victory Centre of Roseland in 2019, she went on to make a remarkable recovery.

"I needed help with just about everything—even bathing," recalled Jacobs. "The Victory Centre team showed me amazing dignity, kindness and support to help me get back on my feet."

Thanks to coordinated physical therapy and occupational therapy services, staff and family encouragement, and her own determination to get stronger, Jacobs was soon walking again with a rollator walker. What's more, Jacobs is now able to enjoy Victory Centre's signature VIVA! lifestyle that affords her the opportunity for new friendships, art classes, daily exercise, and group trips—with last summer's Victory Center of Roseland Camp VIVA! outdoor recreation excursion among her favorites!

New Legislation is a Gift

Victory Centre of Roseland Executive Director Crystal Wills also gave remarks. After three years leading Victory Centre, mostly during a pandemic, Wills calls the increase in funding "a gift" for Victory Centre's residents and the nearly 50,000 seniors in nursing homes and supportive living communities across the state.

"The additional revenue provides more funds for staffing, caregiving, programming and amenities, so we can offer older adults an affordable, quality housing and care option to help them fulfill their dreams and accomplish their goals," said Wills, adding that since opening in 2016 Victory Centre of Roseland has been home to 520 seniors—many of whom have deep roots in the Roseland community. "Supportive Living will now be more accessible, attractive, and affordable than ever before to Illinois seniors who qualify for financial aid and whose care needs can be best met in a residential care setting."

An Affordable Alternative

While traditional nursing home, skilled nursing and assisted living services are good options for many seniors who can no longer live alone and need some assistance and care, the expense may be cost-prohibitive for low-income seniors. Illinois' Medicaid-funded Supportive Living option offers the best of both worlds—the help seniors need at a price they can afford.

Like assisted living, Supportive Living offers private apartment homes, services, amenities, personal care, and assistance as needed, plus social opportunities and engaging programming. The difference is that Supportive Living does so at a much lower cost and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Residents with state-funded financial assistance that House Bill 246 provides can stay at a Supportive Living community if, and when, personal funds are depleted.

