The Worldwide Milking Robots Industry is Expected to Reach $2.16 Billion by 2027

The Global Milking Robots Market is estimated to be USD 1.33 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.16 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Milking Robots Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Afimilk, Bella AG, Boumatic, Connecterra, Dairymaster, Delaval, Fullwood Ltd, GEA Group, Hokofarm Group, Lely Holding, Milkplan, Mirobot, S.A. Christensen & Co., SCR Dairy, Waikato Milking Systems, etc.
Countries Studied
America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Milking Robots Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Milking Robots Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Milking Robots Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Reduced Labor Cost Due to Automation on Dairy Farms
4.1.2 Technological Advancements and Product Launches
4.1.3 Increasing Herd Size of Dairy Farms
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Upfront Cost
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Developing Countries to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities for Milking Robots
4.3.2 Increasing Investments Toward Development of Milking Robots on Dairy Farms
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Standardization of Milking Robotics Technology
4.4.2 Integration of Milking Robots with Grazing Dairy System
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Milking Robots Market, By Offering Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Automation and Control Devices
6.2.1.1 Robotic Arms
6.2.1.2 Control and Display Units
6.2.1.3 Milk Flow Meters
6.2.1.4 Milk Analyzers
6.2.1.5 Cleaning and Detection Systems
6.2.1.6 Others
6.2.2 Sensing and Monitoring Devices
6.2.2.1 Sensors
6.2.2.2 RFID Tags and Readers
6.2.2.3 Camera Systems
6.2.2.4 Others
6.3 Software
6.3.1 Local/Web-based
6.3.2 Cloud-based
6.4 Services
6.4.1 System Integration and Consulting Services
6.4.2 Managed Services
6.4.2.1 Farm Operation Services
6.4.2.2 Data Services
6.4.2.3 Analytics Services
6.4.3 Connectivity Services
6.4.4 Assisted Professional Services
6.4.5 Maintenance and Support Services
7 Global Milking Robots Market, By System Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Single-Stall Unit
7.3 Multi-Stall Unit
7.4 Automated Milking Rotary
8 Global Milking Robots Market, By Herd Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Less than 100
8.3 Between 100-1000
8.4 1000 and Above
9 Americas' Global Milking Robots Market
10 Europe's Global Milking Robots Market
11 Middle East and Africa's Global Milking Robots Market
12 APAC's Global Milking Robots Market
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Afimilk
14.2 Bella AG
14.3 Boumatic
14.4 Connecterra
14.5 Dairymaster
14.6 Delaval
14.7 Fullwood Ltd
14.8 GEA Group
14.9 Hokofarm Group
14.10 Lely Holding
14.11 Milkplan
14.12 Mirobot
14.13 S.A. Christensen & Co.
14.14 SCR Dairy
14.15 Waikato Milking Systems
15 Appendix
