Free International Conference - Spiritual Awakenings Event

Spiritual Awakenings International™ Conference 2022
Online on Zoom – 30 Speakers from 12 Countries
Saturday & Sunday, June 11-12, 2022
Betty Eadie, Mark Anthony, JD, Yvonne Kason, MD, and many others!
"Bringing Us Together as a Global Spiritual Family"
All Sessions Free
Register to attend each day at www.SpiritualAwakeningsInternational.org
PORTLAND, Ore., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiritual Awakenings International™ (SAI) presents a free online conference, Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, 2022, with 30 speakers from 12 countries. Everyone is invited to learn more about Spiritually Transformative Experiences™ including:
- Mystical Experiences
- Near-Death Experiences (NDEs)
- Psychic, Intuitive, and Out-of-Body Experiences
- Spiritual Energy and Kundalini Awakenings
- Death-Related Experiences
- After-Death Communications
- Inspired Creativity
The conference includes an "NDE Talking Dead" panel on Sunday, June 12th at noon, Pacific time. Former police officer and SAI co-founder, Robert Bare, PhD, will share his near-death experience (he was deceased for 45 minutes). He explains: "Spiritual Awakenings International™ has a mission to spread awareness of the profound spiritual experiences people are having—from all walks of life and from all over the world."
Mark Anthony, JD, is an Oxford-educated attorney, psychic medium and bestselling author of The Afterlife Frequency. His work illustrates how contact with those on the other side can be a significant instrument of healing and love. He speaks Saturday on the researcher's panel.
Betty Eadie, author of the bestseller Embraced by the Light will be the first speaker, Saturday, June 11th at 9AM, Pacific time. In 1973, Eadie died following surgery and had an extraordinary near-death experience. The success of her book shocked the publishing world (selling 13 million copies and #1 on NYT bestseller list for 78 weeks).
Spiritual Awakenings International™ is in 68 countries around the world. The organization's president and co-founder, Dr. Yvonne Kason is a medical doctor who has had multiple mystical and near-death experiences. She shares her stories and research in her book, A Farther Shore, and later in Farther Shores and Touched by the Light. She speaks Sunday, June 12th and invites the public to attend: "As more and more people are having Spiritually Transformative Experiences™, a global spiritual awakening is occurring. There is a lot to learn from these experiences. Join us to discover insights and wisdom and to hear the latest research."
Conference details: http://spiritualawakeningsinternational.org
Media Contact: Dr. Yvonne Kason Phone: 760-451-6193
337463@email4pr.com
SOURCE Spiritual Awakenings International
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.