Free International Conference - Spiritual Awakenings Event

Spiritual Awakenings International™ Conference 2022

Online on Zoom – 30 Speakers from 12 Countries

Saturday & Sunday, June 11-12, 2022

Betty Eadie, Mark Anthony, JD, Yvonne Kason, MD, and many others!

"Bringing Us Together as a Global Spiritual Family"

All Sessions Free

Register to attend each day at www.SpiritualAwakeningsInternational.org

PORTLAND, Ore., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiritual Awakenings International™ (SAI) presents a free online conference, Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, 2022, with 30 speakers from 12 countries. Everyone is invited to learn more about Spiritually Transformative Experiences™ including:

Mystical Experiences

Near-Death Experiences (NDEs)

Psychic, Intuitive, and Out-of-Body Experiences

Spiritual Energy and Kundalini Awakenings

Death-Related Experiences

After-Death Communications

Inspired Creativity

The conference includes an "NDE Talking Dead" panel on Sunday, June 12th at noon, Pacific time. Former police officer and SAI co-founder, Robert Bare, PhD, will share his near-death experience (he was deceased for 45 minutes). He explains: "Spiritual Awakenings International™ has a mission to spread awareness of the profound spiritual experiences people are having—from all walks of life and from all over the world."

Mark Anthony, JD, is an Oxford-educated attorney, psychic medium and bestselling author of The Afterlife Frequency. His work illustrates how contact with those on the other side can be a significant instrument of healing and love. He speaks Saturday on the researcher's panel.

Betty Eadie, author of the bestseller Embraced by the Light will be the first speaker, Saturday, June 11th at 9AM, Pacific time. In 1973, Eadie died following surgery and had an extraordinary near-death experience. The success of her book shocked the publishing world (selling 13 million copies and #1 on NYT bestseller list for 78 weeks).

Spiritual Awakenings International™ is in 68 countries around the world. The organization's president and co-founder, Dr. Yvonne Kason is a medical doctor who has had multiple mystical and near-death experiences. She shares her stories and research in her book, A Farther Shore, and later in Farther Shores and Touched by the Light. She speaks Sunday, June 12th and invites the public to attend: "As more and more people are having Spiritually Transformative Experiences™, a global spiritual awakening is occurring. There is a lot to learn from these experiences. Join us to discover insights and wisdom and to hear the latest research."

Conference details : http://spiritualawakeningsinternational.org

Media Contact : Dr. Yvonne Kason Phone: 760-451-6193

337463@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-international-conference--spiritual-awakenings-event-301558844.html

SOURCE Spiritual Awakenings International