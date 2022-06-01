Accord Healthcare Releases Generic Drug Proven Effective Against Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Pirfenidone has been added to Accord's pharmaceutical portfolio
DURHAM, N.C., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare, Inc., a leading generic pharmaceutical company, has added Pirfenidone to its oral solid products portfolio. The new drug is therapeutically equivalent to Genentech's Esbriet and approved to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a lung disease that involves scarring of the lungs with an unknown cause.1 The new product, offered in 267 mg and 801 mg tablets, is currently available to ship.
"We're proud to add this novel antifibrotic agent to our oral solids portfolio. IPF is a serious lung disease underdiagnosed and undertreated across the world2,3 that causes breathing problems as the disease progresses," said Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Sabita Nair. "With global vigilance surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, concern for lung-related health is more urgent than ever."
Pirfenidone may cause nausea, diarrhea, heartburn, or dizziness in some patients. Other side effects can be serious, though may be reduced with a dosage adjustment. Further information about safety and potential side effects can be found on our website.
Esbriet was approved by the FDA in 2017 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. For more information, please visit the Products page at Accord Healthcare US.
About Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is a lung disease that generally affects older adults and occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred. The permanent scarring in the lungs is called fibrosis. IPF affects roughly 13 to 20 per 100,000 people worldwide. About 100,000 people are affected in the U.S., and 30,000 to 40,000 new cases are diagnosed each year.
About Accord Healthcare US
Accord Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals, is a leading generic pharmaceutical company. Accord is committed to improving lives by increasing access to medicines while also providing novel solutions that enhance the pharmaceutical experience for both healthcare providers and patients. Accord Healthcare combines its advanced manufacturing technology with in-house research to produce highly complex, affordable, and essential medicines. Accord Healthcare's forward-thinking, innovative approach, and its resolve to help patients remains at the heart of everything they do. Accord is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. The Intas network markets its products in 80 countries. To learn more, visit the Accord website.
