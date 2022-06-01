Infopro Learning Recognized Among Top 20 Learning Services Providers in 2022 by Training Industry

PLAINSBORO, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infopro Learning has been recognized among the Top 20 Learning Services providers in 2022 by Training Industry for the 7th time in a row. The award recognizes Infopro Learning for offering end-to-end focused learning solutions. Infopro's learning solution ecosystem includes its expertise in crafting transformational learning strategy, engaging learning content development to efficient training administration, learning delivery, vendor management, and digitalization through learning technologies. Infopro's services help its clients to enable true workforce transformation impacting its employees, partners, and clients.
Sharing more on achieving this recognition, Sriraj Mallick – CEO, Infopro Learning said, "I'm thrilled to announce that Infopro Learning has continuously been named among Training Industry's Top 20 Learning Services Providers. Our goal is to provide outcomes-based learning solutions, meaningful and rich learning experiences & engagement models that allow our customers to faster speed to market and decreased total cost of ownership. Our investments in R&D & innovation have given our clients a compelling advantage to partner with us. We are honored to be recognized by Training Industry."
Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report to inform professionals about the finest and most groundbreaking providers of training services and technologies.
The following eligibility guidelines were considered to select the Top 20 Learning Services Companies:
- Breadth and quality of learning services offered.
- Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the learning services market.
- Client representation.
- Business performance and growth.
"Being recognized again is an honor for us, but more importantly a tribute to the amazing business outcomes our clients are achieving through our learning partnership. Our not-so-secret sauce is the outcomes success plan that we co-create with clients for each program."
– Scott Margason, Executive Vice President, Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company's strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.
Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers full-service solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Our digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.
