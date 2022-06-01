How Squatchee™ is Redefining the Hat Industry

DENVER, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The owners at Squatchee™ are pleased to announce their revolutionary solution for organizing and displaying a collection of baseball caps. The Squatchee™ wall-mounted hat clips show off a favorite hat or two or an entire hat collection — all without any nails needed or damage done to the walls.

The purpose of a Squatchee™ is to be able to show off the front design of a hat — not the back, the side, or the way that it is being hung up — Squatchee™ offers a free-float design, so the hats and their designs are at the center of attention. Squatchee™ is a hat holder that attaches easily to any wall or other smooth surface without causing any damage. Squatchee™ is made from high-quality materials and it is easy to use and install. Just clean the surface first, then hang a Squatchee™ by its foam adhesive, and finally, slide the top of a baseball hat onto the hook.

The Squatchee™ team's mission is to make hat-wearing and collecting more enjoyable by providing an efficient, affordable, and aesthetically pleasing way to display baseball hats. The Squatchee™ product itself is compact, hardly noticeable, and comes in two colors, so it will look as if the hats are floating on the wall. Squatchee™ was meant for those who have an abundant hat collection and are ready to show it off as well as for those who just have a few important hats they'd like to display — regardless of how many hats, the Squatchee™ hat clips are a great option. Squatchee™ come in a pack of ten separate hat clips for a suggested MSRP of $19.99.

Learn more about how Squatchee™ is changing the way people organize and display their hats at www.thesquatchee.com.

About Squatchee™

Based in Parker, CO, the team at Squatchee™ has been redefining the way people display their hats since 2016. Named after a "squatchee", — the fabric-covered button on the top of most baseball hats — the Squatchee™ team is passionate about creating unique and innovative products that make everyday life more enjoyable.

To learn more about the Squatchee™ product and the team behind it, or to purchase a Squatchee™, visit www.thesquatchee.com or find the nearest Lids store at https://www.thesquatchee.com/lids/.

Contact: Irvin Quezada

337414@email4pr.com

(303) 949-2239

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-squatchee-is-redefining-the-hat-industry-301556873.html

SOURCE Squatchee