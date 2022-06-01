Mack Jenkins Joins Justice Speakers Institute as an Associate Partner and Vice President

NORTHVILLE, Mich. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Mack Jenkins has joined Justice Speakers Institute (JSI) as an Associate Partner and Vice President. He will serve alongside Institute founders, Judge (Ret.) Brian Mackenzie and David Wallace, (the Traffic Safety Guy) to further JSI's mission of promoting justice and the rule of law globally.

Jenkins retains the honorific "Chief" in recognition of his 9 years from 2007 to 2016 as chief probation officer for San Diego County, California, where he lead the implementation of evidence-based practices for community supervision. Chief Jenkins oversaw operations of a department of up to 1500 employees responsible for supervising 14,000 adults and 2000 youth throughout the state. He has also served as a senior policy adviser for The Council of State Governments (CSG) Justice Center and a consultant for both the National Institute of Corrections, Washington, D. C., and the Drug Court Institute, Alexandra, Virginia.

Chief Jenkins held a variety of leadership positions with Orange County Probation, including division director, overseeing adult, juvenile, and institutional services. For over 40 years he has worked with local, state, and national policymakers to develop and support legislation that serves the goals of the criminal justice system.

Additionally, Chief Jenkins has worked in the treatment court field for more than 25 years have helped start treatment courts in Orange county California, and serving two terms on the board of Directors for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.

He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in social ecology/criminal justice from the University of California Irvine and a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California State University Long Beach. Chief Jenkins is an adjunct instructor with the Rancho Santiago Community College District in Santa Ana and serves on the board of several probation and justice organizations including the California Prison Industry Authority, and the California Council on Criminal Justice and Behavioral Health

JSI Co-President Judge Mackenzie noted that "for more than four decades Chief Jenkins has worked to improve the justice system. We at Justice Speakers Institute share his commitment and are delighted he agreed to become part of JSI."

Jenkins said, "I am very excited to have the opportunity to join Justice Speakers Institute. I was long an admirer of the late Judge Peggy Hora, a co-founder of JSI, and an early trailblazer in our country's treatment court movement. I believe Judge Hora in launching JSI saw an opportunity to move our country's justice system forward in the areas of treatment, collaboration, fairness, and justice itself. Her fellow co-founders Judge Brian Mackenzie (Ret.) and Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Wallace have continued to pursue that vision and I feel privileged to be able to contribute to that effort."

JSI offers curriculum development, publications, presentations, traffic safety policy, research, conference planning, technical assistance, and other services. Its professionals imbue each project they undertake with their core values of excellence, trustworthiness, respect, commitment, experience, insight, collaboration, integrity, and fun.

For more information, visit justicespeakersinstitute.com or call (989) 479-2144.

­­­­­­­­­­­Justice Speakers Institute, founded in 2015, is the gateway to Justice System leaders worldwide. Its founders and associates are internationally recognized experts with decades of experience and mastery over 300 subjects impacting the justice system.

