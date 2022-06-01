Enlivened Tech Hires Executive to Bring New ITAD Capacity

Cincinnati-based IT hardware provider brings on new Director of Business Development to provide enhanced services

CINCINNATI, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlivened Tech, an IT solutions and hardware provider, announced today that Patrick Cooper will be joining their executive team as their Director of Business Development. With his extensive experience in the IT industry, his primary role will be to accelerate the global expansion of Enlivened Tech's customer base and enhance the organization's IT asset disposition services.

Cooper is joining Enlivened Tech from Dataknox Solutions where he was the Director of Business Strategy. He brings with him extensive experience in the IT industry with a specific focus on IT asset management. He has a strong technical knowledge and expertise in delivering customized solutions. Over the course of his career, he has been instrumental in tailoring IT solutions to help improve the operational effectiveness and financial performance of clients in a variety of industries.

"It is an exciting time to be coming onboard," said Cooper. "Our recent rebranding to Enlivened Tech was to focus on the new capacities we now have. I look forward to expanding our ITAD services. They are going to bring tremendous value to our new and existing clients."

Michael Sutter, the CEO of Enlivened Tech said, "Patrick is coming to us at the perfect time. We are establishing ourselves, not just as a provider of refurbished IT hardware, but as a place you can turn to get complete IT lifecycle solutions. Patrick's expertise in ITAD really rounds our services. He is going to open a whole new world of value to our customers. I am thrilled to have him as part of our team."

About Enlivened Tech



Enlivened Tech in a collaborative group of IT Solutions Professionals with a dedicated mission to help companies increase profitability through the procurement of refurbished IT hardware, asset management, and recovery. We specialize in developing long-term technology refresh strategies that maintain the highest value and quality in IT hardware while reducing IT expenditure. Combined with our refurbished procurement abilities, we have the perfect solution to reducing your IT budget and simplifying your IT procurement challenges. For more than 30 years, we have earned our relationships as a trusted IT vendor by providing high-quality computer hardware solutions and delivering on our promise to support your IT hardware needs.

Rich Humphrey

Enlivened Tech

(502) 419-0102

337604@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enlivened-tech-hires-executive-to-bring-new-itad-capacity-301558513.html

SOURCE Enlivened Tech