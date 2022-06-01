Sugar Hill Capital Partners Managing Partner Margaret Grossman to be Honored with 'Urban Angel' Award by New York Theological Seminary

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaret Grossman, Managing Partner and President of Sugar Hill Capital Partners, is being honored as an 'Urban Angel' by the New York Theological Seminary. Grossman will receive the Restoring Hope award at the NYTS 18th Annual Urban Angels gala on June 2.

The theme of this year's gala, Redeeming Lives, Restoring Hope, and Reclaiming Power, recognizes leaders that share NYTS's vision to transform urban communities through contemporary, global, economic, and social strategies.

"Ms. Grossman has been actively engaged in not only supporting our community directly, but by bringing other business stakeholders to the table to help forward our efforts to bring positive change to various neighborhoods," said Dr. LaKeesha Walrond, NYTS President. "She understands the nuances of today's housing challenges and that meaningful improvement can only be achieved through tireless collaboration."

"NYTS plays a crucial role in transforming neighborhoods that too often are overlooked by the business community," Grossman said. "We are honored by this recognition and are committed to continuing to be responsible stewards in supporting the needs of the communities where we invest."

Grossman has spent nearly eight years at Sugar Hill Capital Partners, including previous roles as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. Previously she practiced real estate law at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, where she focused commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, financing, leasing, and asset disposition. Grossman also has historic preservation and urban planning experience. She earned her Doctor of Law degree from the University of Michigan, and her undergraduate degree from Columbia University. Grossman has also received multiple awards for her pro bono legal services work.

Also being recognized at the gala are Dr. Dave Choski, New York's 43rd Health Commissioner; Deray Mckesson, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Campaign Zero; and Susan Shah, Managing Director, Racial Justice – Trinity Church Wall Street Philanthropies. Urban Angels are defined as a person, group of people, or organization who has had an impact on global and urban ministries, innovatively; has created social mobility and/or economic equality in their respective fields; has pushed boundaries in their field; work and passions intersect with the mission and values of the New York Theological Seminary. Proceeds from the event will used to tackle prison education reform and support the organization's pioneering second master's degree Program at Bedford Hill Corrections Facility for Women. Tickets are available at: visit: https://nytsurbanangels.splashthat.com

About Sugar Hill Capital Partners

Sugar Hill Capital Partners is an impact investment management and operations firm that invests in and repositions stressed middle-market, multi-family apartment buildings in New York City.

About New York Theological Seminary

Founded in 1900 by Wilbert Webster White as the Bible Teacher's Training College, and upon moving to New York, The Biblical Seminary in New York, the institution became the New York Theological Seminary in 1966. The President of the NYTS, Dr. Walrond, describes the institution's as: "Through the creative collaboration of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and trustees, we have begun to reimagine what NYTS represents in our community and our world. While political turmoil, social upheaval, and economic crises narrate our current reality, NYTS continues to shine as a beacon of hope for those called to serve humanity."

Contact:

Rick Van Warner

407.256.5865

337549@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sugar-hill-capital-partners-managing-partner-margaret-grossman-to-be-honored-with-urban-angel-award-by-new-york-theological-seminary-301558385.html

SOURCE Sugar Hill Capital Partners