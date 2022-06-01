Lotus Moon Skin Care's Overnight Skin Revival Serum Checks All the Right Boxes

ATLANTA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Moon Skin Care, a transformational plant-based skincare brand, is proud to announce their reformulated algae-based serum, Overnight Skin Revival.

There continues to be a demand for naturally-derived ingredients, including macroalgae (i.e., seaweed) extracts, in skincare products. In addition to being "clean," "green," and "healthy" — while providing results.

Overnight Skin Revival is an excellent example of a plant-based serum that fits these criteria.

Lotus Moon Skin Care's reformulated Overnight Skin Revival Serum is designed to stimulate collagen production and cellular turnover. The increased content of high-protein blue green algae, a macroalgae, known to rejuvenate and strengthen the skin with 22 amino acids and an array of vitamins, [the entire B-complex, such as vitamin B-12, and high levels of vitamins A and C], is reflected in its bright green hue.

"Achieving and maintaining healthy skin is what drives my passion for creating effective plant-based formulas that are active yet gentle and simple yet effective," says founder Lake Louise.

Overnight Skin Revival also includes 3% lactic acid to richly hydrate, soften, and exfoliate the skin, and 5% glycolic acid to remove dead skin cells, smooth skin textures, and reduce signs of wrinkles and discoloration without irritation.

The company's approach to aging considers its skincare line a valuable addition to any women's daily skincare ritual that emphasizes health-aging not anti-aging.

Founded by Lake Louise, a respected wellness entrepreneur, healthy-aging strategist, and founder of brands Lotus Moon Skin Care and Plain Jane Beauty, the plant-based products have been trusted for over two decades by women who are serious about healthy skin at every age.

In addition to the reformulated overnight skin revival serum, Lotus Moon maintains a collection of plant-based cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and oils, along with facial tools, for the busy, modern lifestyle.

Each product works to address age-related skin changes, including dehydrated skin, adult acne, oiliness, and discoloration, safely, naturally, and effectively.

About Lotus Moon Skin Care

Lotus Moon Skin Care is a transformational plant-based skincare brand located in Atlanta, Georgia. For over 20 years, Lotus Moon Skin Care has helped women embrace aging with the belief that it is a natural part of living that should be celebrated and not feared.

Through research and development of plant-based skincare products, the company has helped women worldwide achieve healthier, natural skin without unnecessary fillers and harmful chemicals.

To learn more, please visit LotusMoonSkinCare.com

