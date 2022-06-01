Mythics, Inc. Awarded E&I's New Partner of the Year Award

Mythics, Inc. named one of E&I's 13th Annual Business Partner Award winners
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, Inc., was awarded the E&I New Partner of the Year award for 2022. These awards are presented to contracted suppliers at E&I Cooperative Services who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication and commitment to E&I's higher education and K-12 membership community. Nominees for the E&I awards were evaluated based on contract utilization, member purchases, new member acquisition, programs and level of service provided to members, and member satisfaction.
"Since launching our contract in 2019, the Mythics team has risen to the occasion not only in partnering with E&I, but in being a trusted provider of Oracle solutions to our members, helping them navigate all opportunities for Oracle," said Keith Fowlkes, VP, Technology at E&I.
The Mythics team has successfully assisted E&I members with the transition to Oracle Cloud Applications, Oracle Cloud infrastructure and navigating their Oracle licenses and support options.
"Mythics is honored to receive the E&I New Partner of the Year Award," said John Iuliano, Mythics Vice President, Strategic Markets Sales. "We are proud of our expanding partnership with E&I and supporting member institutions to maximize their Oracle investments."
To learn more about the E&I Mythics contract or to request information, please visit our webpage or e-mail sales@mythics.com.
Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email MYTHICS-INC@mythics.com or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contact Information
Amanda Noon
Mythics, Inc
(757) 748-3984
337238@email4pr.com
SOURCE Mythics, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.