StatusCast Expands Product Offering With Incident Management for IT Platform

Register today for our official product launch webinar to see how our next-generation IT management solution dramatically improves responsiveness and reduces corporate costs
COLUMBIA, Md., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StatusCast today announced the release of its IT Incident Management service, expanding its flagship offering from best-of-breed Status Page services to include the full incident management life-cycle. The new offering goes beyond standard status updates, allowing IT teams to respond faster and with more effectiveness when systems fail or go offline.
Come join us for our product launch webinar on June 14, 1:30PM EST to see all the exciting capabilities that a Fortune 100 customer has called "a game changer". You can register here https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4716539219311/WN_Mg7mt4F9RGuPMo6Gjq0JDw
As the demand grows for IT departments to perform better while budgets shrink, StatusCast is answering the call with its next-generation Incident Management solution. With a robust platform for responding to incidents, IT team leaders can now resolve disruptions and minimize downtime in ways that conserve resources while improving the bottom line.
"We have been working closely with many of our largest customers, including Fortune 500 brands, to create this new product," said StatusCast founder and CEO Jasen Fici. "By adding full, enterprise-grade Incident Management capabilities to our product line, you get a fully realized solution that lets IT team leaders organize an effective response, reduce business impacts, identify patterns, and enhance response processes going forward. You get a service that truly helps you be your best when things are at their worst."
The new service features provide a unique approach to incident management by allowing customers to associate outages and scheduled maintenance events to corporate assets. Additionally, StatusCast's proprietary Codeless Beacons let an organization easily integrate with any third-party monitoring service to kick off incident management workflows. This unique approach to Incident Management puts client applications and services on center stage, with a frictionless approach to third party integrations. Overall, the combined incident management and status page platforms now provide rich collaboration features that let team members work in isolated workspaces, which act as central activity hubs during any outage or scheduled maintenance event.
Since pioneering IT status pages in 2013, StatusCast continues to evolve its offerings for companies that require best-of-breed IT management tools. Our mission is to enable organizations to be as effective as possible when problems occur. StatusCast solutions are used by many of the world's leading Fortune 500 companies, along with the most well-known SaaS brands. Visit https://statuscast.com to learn more.
Contact:
Jasen Fici
337515@email4pr.com
877-735-4264
SOURCE StatusCast, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.