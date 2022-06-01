LiquidText, Reading and Note-taking App Awarded Microsoft Store Editor's Choice for Windows Productivity

LiquidText becomes the first reading, note-taking and document analysis app to win Editor's Choice in both Apple and Microsoft app stores.
NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For professionals whose work involves analyzing complex sets of documents, LiquidText is a uniquely innovative active reading and note taking tool which lets you bring all your documents, annotations, and notes into a unified project workspace. Most remarkably, LiquidText lets you make live connections among, between and within anything in the project by just drawing lines. Creating a map of live relationships across all your source documents and notes, which is always only one click away.
Combine this functionality with an award winning, patented user interface, widely acclaimed as best in class for touch and ink while also supporting keyboard, touch pad and mouse, and you can see why LiquidText is fast becoming the document analysis tool of choice for attorneys, engineering firms, life sciences and medical research professionals, academics, forensic analysts, students, consultants, executives and more.
"We are truly honored to be recognized by both Microsoft and Apple as a leading tool in productivity software for knowledge professionals," said Dr. Craig S. Tashman, founder and CEO of LiquidText. "Our Windows version and cross platform syncing service have caused this year to be one of transformation for LiquidText where the enterprise and government spaces have awakened, with multiple very large deployments of our platform occurring in government, law and Institutional contexts demonstrating the compelling productivity and decision support benefits provided by LiquidText."
Link to the Microsoft announcement: https://blogs.windows.com/windowsdeveloper/2022/05/27/announcing-the-microsoft-store-app-awards-winners/
Craig Tashman, Founder and CEO, LiquidText, Inc.
Contact: 337581@email4pr.com
Phone: +1 (929) 269-5235
Website: liquidtext.net
SOURCE LiquidText
