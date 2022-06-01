Leica Pre-Owned: Retaining Value Over Generations

Leica experts provide comprehensive advice on buying and selling used and vintage Leica cameras, lenses and accessories.

WETZLAR, Germany, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica is synonymous with high quality — evidencing the concept of sustainability for over 100 years. Leica's legendary cameras and lenses are largely created by hand and from the finest, premium materials, so no wonder these reliable and durable products are considered investments that can be passed from generation to generation.

Leica Pre-Owned offers the perfect opportunity to enter the Leica world of photography by acquiring used and vintage Leica cameras, lenses and accessories. The products undergo rigorous checks and meet the strictest testing criteria, while selected products even receive a warranty of up to 2 years in addition to a certificate. In almost all Leica stores, experts are available to advise customers on finding the right Leica product to suit their unique photographic needs. Those purchasing new, vintage or used Leica cameras, lenses and accessories will receive information from Leica experts relating to their worth. Customers can use that credit and put it towards the purchase of new Leica equipment, making it easier to upgrade or switch from an existing Leica to a new one.

Every pre-owned Leica not only has a story to tell, but its own unique value to bring. The wide range of products offered by the pre-owned program—available in almost all Leica stores, as well as the Leica Online Store and Leica Classic Online Store—span analogue and digital photography, accessories and equipment.

Leica Camera - A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hessen, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

Please find further information at:

Nike Communications Inc.

Phone: 2125293400

Email: 337243@email4pr.com

Internet: www.leica-camera.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leica-pre-owned-retaining-value-over-generations-301558421.html

SOURCE Leica Camera USA