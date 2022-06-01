LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE STIFEL 2022 CROSS SECTOR INSIGHT CONFERENCE

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Craig Felenstein, will participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The session will begin at 3:35pm ET.
To listen to the live webcast, please visit the Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.expeditions.com/events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will also be available at the same location for an extended period following the conference.
About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is a global provider of small ship expeditions and adventure travel experiences recognized as the category leader for its pioneering, cutting edge programming and conservation commitment. Lindblad focuses on ship-based voyages through its Lindblad Expeditions brand and on land-based travel through its subsidiaries, Natural Habitat, Inc., Off the Beaten Path LLC, DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. and Classic Journeys, LLC.
Lindblad works in partnership with National Geographic to inspire people to explore and care about the planet. The organizations work in tandem to produce innovative marine expedition programs and to promote conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. Guests interact with and learn from leading scientists, naturalists and researchers while discovering stunning natural environments, above and below the sea, through state-of-the-art exploration tools.
SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.
