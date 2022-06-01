Sole Black Owned Winery in Orange County and Central Coast Helps a Different Charity Every Month Through "Wine Flights"

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason McClain, Founder and Proprietor of McClain Cellars, the only black-owned winery in Santa Barbara and Orange Counties, is helping communities to give back through award-winning wine flights.

McClain Cellars Winery, with 4 locations from Santa Barbara to Orange County, has decided that a wine flight should do more than just give you a great experience. Monthly, McClain Cellars, curates one of it's wine flights to support a charity. "Giving back in ways that matter is the only way to make this world a better place," says McClain. The winery changes the name of one of their wine flights to focus on a cause. Guests that visit the various locations have an opportunity to choose a charity wine flight or one of the other selections of award-winning wines. Proceeds from charity flights are awarded to the charity each month.

"As the only black owned winery from Orange County to Santa Barbara County, we have a responsibility to set a standard of excellence for anyone of color and make a statement that giving is just as important as receiving," says McClain.

Organizations that have benefited from a monthly wine flight include; United Negro College Fund in the month of February 2022 supporting the education of young black men and women, Laura's House Domestic Violence Advocacy Center, Garden Grove, CA in March 2022 to fight Domestic Violence, Hidden Wings, Solvang CA in April 2022 supporting families and people with Autism. For May 2022, McClain Cellars supports the Sean Fleming Memorial Firefighter Scholarship & F-116 injured and Fallen Firefighters Fund, an organization dedicated to help serve local communities up and down the central coast. As every month goes by, a new cause is fought and the guests at McClain Cellars have a new opportunity to support those in need.

Each organization chosen connects to the primary vison of the winery itself. McClain Cellars stands for what they refer to as "F4" (Family, Faith, Friends, Freedom). It is a moto that is on every bottle and displayed proudly on the walls of all their wine tasting lounges. McClain holds these values at the center of every decision surrounding the tasting lounge, and sees wine as a gateway to helping people connect in ways that matter the most.

"It's not just about picking a good cause. It's about giving our guests a chance to see an opportunity to be a part of something more. Making, serving, and enjoying great wine is one thing. Allowing that wine to become a catalyst for helping others is what really matters," says McClain.

Known for its award-winning wines and accessible luxury experience, McClain Cellars encourages a diverse crowd to enjoy the finest life has to offer.

"It's part of my belief system that everyone has a purpose, and every purpose should be realized," says McClain. "My purpose is to help every person who enters any of our lounges feel their value through the experiences we create. Giving back to others is the most important part."

About McClain Cellars

McClain Cellars has 4 wine tasting rooms across Southern California in Laguna Beach, Solvang, and Buellton. It is the only black-owned winery in both Santa Barbara and Orange County. All locations are "hip" modern industrial luxury tasting lounges that are a cross between a New York "Soho" music venue and a "Napa Valley" tasting venue. Featuring crisp whites, smooth reds, and creative blends, McClain is constantly creating 90+ point wines. The brand's focus is on the experience, the story behind the wine, and the joy the guest engages when visiting one of the locations. More information available at https://www.mcclaincellars.com .

