How to Protect Microsoft 365 Data Shared by eMazzanti Technologies

NYC area Microsoft Partner recommends cloud backup and recovery, multi-factor authentication, and encryption to protect Microsoft 365 data—in a new article from eMazzanti Technologies

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area business cybersecurity expert and Microsoft Partner shares how to protect Microsoft 365 data for business resilience in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first urges readers to identify security gaps in their cloud data and to go beyond default security settings and tools.

The author then encourages users to choose a cloud-native backup solution to back up their Microsoft 365 data. He concludes by urging stronger authentication policies and encryption to protect data at rest and in transit.

"The improved availability and increased flexibility of data in the cloud also bring data security challenges," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Informed business leaders protect Microsoft 365 data with a multi-faceted approach."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Protect Microsoft 365 Data for Business Resilience."

Identify Security Gaps

"Security in the cloud involves customers and cloud providers sharing responsibility for data security and compliance. Cloud providers, including Microsoft, offer default cloud security tools. But organizations that depend solely on those default tools leave themselves vulnerable. To keep data safe, they need to identify security gaps and take appropriate measures."

Backup and Recovery Made for the Cloud

"Moving to the cloud brings a new level of complexity to data backups. Organizations potentially store many terabytes of data in the cloud, from files to emails, chats, and calendars. And if a cloud provider suffers a data breach, or if a ransomware attack occurs, that data could disappear. Backup and recovery solutions prove essential."

Strengthen Authentication Policies

"Combining strong password policies with multi-factor authentication proves critical to data security. Add additional security by defining access to data and systems based on a user's role within the company."

Encrypt Data at Rest and In Transit

"Data encryption forms another indispensable element of data security in the cloud. While many cloud vendors offer some level of encryption, organizations should not rely on vendor encryption to keep data safe. Start with comprehensive file-level encryption, ensuring that sensitive data remains safe from prying eyes both in transit and in storage."

Partner with Experienced Microsoft 365 Experts

Microsoft 365 delivers best-in-class tools for productivity and collaboration, regardless of business size. Advanced security options provide critical data protection beyond that available with default tools. However, implementing retention labels and other data loss prevention features can prove somewhat complicated.

The Microsoft experts at eMazzanti bring the tools and expertise business leaders need to protect Microsoft 365 data and other critical business data. From setting up comprehensive cloud backups to implementing advanced email security and network monitoring, they help organizations optimize information security.

Have you read?

Phishing Awareness Training Turns User Liabilities into Assets

The Wrong Kind of Wake-up Call

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Kent D Sorensen, eMazzanti Technologies, 14803345403, kents@mstar.net

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies