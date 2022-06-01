At Your Side Home Care Improves Quality of Living for Seniors in Long Island

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At your Side Home Care Services - a premier home care service in New York City has announced the opening of a new office in Hicksville, Long Island. At Your Side Home Care Services continues to be at the forefront of protecting and serving a vulnerable population of NYC 24/7/365 days a year.
The expansion of the company's services to Long Island, allows it to have a direct contact with the community and understand deeply their healthcare needs. By integrating core principles of care, comfort, and professionalism - At your Side Home Care is excited to cater home care services to adults right in their own homes. At Your Side's professional team consists of Discharge Planners, Certified Geriatric Care Managers, Certified Home Health Aides, Registered Nurses, Personal Care Aides and more. At At Your Side, not a single option goes unexplored in the quest to support local patients and their families.
The newly opened office on Long Island will have a direct reach to Nassau County community and its surroundings. This initial step in expanding premium home care services, allows At Your Side to bring a wealth of 20+ years of experience to Long Islanders. "We are excited to positively impact the communities we serve," says Nicole Kowaleski – Director of Business Development at At Your Side.
About At Your Side Home Care:
At Your Side Home Care (AYS for short) provides all individuals with the opportunity to remain safely at home and in the community. AYS aims to increase access to health care services through the integration of advocacy and care management into the traditional home care model. At Your Side deeply respects clients' rights to self-autonomy and quality of life and is dedicated to encourage them to actively participate in their care. This is achieved through the development of a customized plan of care that incorporates the offering of personal choices and sensitivity to client preferences. It is with this approach that AYS strives to meet the needs of every individual that we serve.
