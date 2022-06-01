Richard Hourigan, Inc. Identified as One of the Key Players in the Global Corrosion Detection Market

BEAR, Del., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has made a brilliant attempt to analyze the global Corrosion Detectors market elaborately and meticulously in its latest report. All the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Richard Hourigan was named as one of the top eleven providers of Corrosion Detection products in the world.
http://energysiren.co.ke/2021/12/22/global-corrosion-detectors-market-research-report-2021/
The Corrosion Detectors market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
We provide Corrosion Coupon Racks in PVC Schl 80, Black Iron, and 304 SS materials of construction; Premade Standard Corrosion Coupons, Custom Made Corrosion Coupons made to order, Online Corrosion Monitoring Systems, A full Analytical Laboratory for Corrosion Analyses, and Chemical Corrosion Inhibitors.
Here is a hyperlink for more information on the corrosion products that we provide:
https://www.richardhouriganinc.com/sunshop/catalog/corrosion-monitoring.html
Richard Hourigan, Inc. now provides a Customer Rewards Program on all purchases made through our online store. You earn points on each purchase made that are redeemable for cash discounts against future purchases by returning customers.
Dick Hourigan is a retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel, a former member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Water Technologies (AWT), and a degreed analytical chemist who has been in the water treatment business since 1973. Dick obtained his degree in Chemistry from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois in 1968 and has worked in water treatment or in wastewater treatment since January of 1973.
Richard Hourigan, Inc., dba TheWaterTreatmentStore.com, is a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB), and a member of the Delaware Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating.
Contact: Dick Hourigan
Tel/Fax: 877-792-8376 (USA only), Tel: 815-751-8131 (Globally)
Email: 337254@email4pr.com
SOURCE Richard Hourigan, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.